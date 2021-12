Homeowners are racing to get rid of their mortgages. With easy-access savings rates running at just 0.6%-0.7%, households are instead using their lockdown savings pile to overpay the mortgage. “An average of £1.81bn of mortgage debt was overpaid each month from January to August”, says Imogen Tew in The Sunday Times. That is up by a quarter on last year and puts 2021 on course to be a record year for overpayment. Santander says a third of its customers have “made a lump sum overpayment on their loan this year”.

