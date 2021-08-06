Tokyo Olympic Updates…Cubs Fall to Rockies…Kirk Cousins Activated…more

Cancel
TOKYO (AP) — Friday’s U.S. medal grab at the Tokyo Games began with beach volleyball. April Ross and Alix Klineman beat an Australian duo, 21-15, 21-16 for the championship. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

kdth.radiodubuque.com

MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Justin Turner leaves game with groin injury

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left yesterday’s game with...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Colorado Rockies at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67); Wednesday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73). Astros (66-46) update: With four losses in its last five games, Houston has seen its AL West lead over Oakland shrink to two games. … The Astros have homered in 18 consecutive games, totaling 32 long balls in that span. It’s the longest run in the majors since 2019, a season in which Houston had homer streaks of 25 and 19 games. … In his 51 home games this year, Kyle Tucker is slashing .312/.372/.597 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In 49 road contests, he’s hitting .239/.304/.440 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. … In the 24 games in which he’s played left field this year, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with 10 homers and 24 RBIs. … Jose Altuve has tied a franchise season record with three grand slams in 2021. George Springer hit three in 2016.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Bronc Football Leadership Camp Starts Today / Cheyenne and Gillette Post Victories in Regional Tournament / Rockies Fall to the Cubs

SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Bronc football team officially opens the new season Monday morning at 7:00 with the first of two a day practices, today the Bronc coaches and seniors head up to the mountains for their annual two day leadership camp they will host the annual player / parent meeting will be held Sunday at 4:00 at Sheridan high school.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cubs Lose At Rockies

The Cubs battled back to tie the Rockies with a four-run fifth but fell 6-5 to Colorado in Denver. Jake Jewell was tagged with the loss. Willson Contreras drove in a pair for Chicago, which has dropped seven of its last nine. The Cubs host the White Sox today.
MLBFanSided

Colorado Rockies injury updates: Raimel Tapia and Brendan Rodgers

Prior to the Colorado Rockies opening a six-game road trip through Houston and San Francisco, manager Bud Black gave an update on the health of outfielder Raimel Tapia and infielder Brendan Rodgers. Here is the latest we know about two Colorado Rockies position players dealing with injuries. Tapia was placed...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Odorizzi expected to start for the Astros against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jake Odorizzi, Astros shut out Rockies

Taylor Jones roped doubles in consecutive at-bats and the Houston Astros claimed the opener of a two-game interleague series against the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-0 Tuesday. Five Astros pitched combined on a five-hit shutout. Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-6) took a step toward reclaiming the form he showed prior to...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 113 thread: Jon Gray vs. Jake Odorizzi

In their last six games, the Rockies have hit 16 homers and 19 doubles on their way to scoring 55 runs in a 5-1 homestand against the Cubs and Marlins, two teams in fourth or fifth place in their respective divisions, just like the Rockies. Now the test will be...
MLBexpressnews.com

Quintet of Astros pitchers combine to blank Rockies

The baseball flew past his left shoulder and seemed a sure base hit. Jake Odorizzi offered a halfhearted attempt to nab it. His bounce-back outing hung in the balance, but he could not save it himself. The starter spun and became a spectator while Connor Joe’s ground ball crept into shallow center field.
MLBrockydailynews.com

Is Elias Diaz or Drew Romo the Rockies’ catcher of future?

Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Who are the Rockies’ prospects at the catcher position, minors or free agency? Elias Diaz has pop but few RBIs, Dom Nunez is being outhit by a few pitchers. I see promising players in the infield, outfield and pitcher, but not at catcher. FanGraphs has the Rockies ranked 30th. There was a nice catcher in the draft, but the Rockies went with an outfielder (Benny Montgomery) who strikes out a lot. Where do they turn for a real catcher? Thank You.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Gets fourth straight start

Hampson will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Astros. Hampson has now picked up four consecutive starts while playing three different positions (second base, third base and center field), but he likely won't be in store for steady playing time so long as Brendan Rodgers' hand injury doesn't result in him landing on the injured list. However, Hampson could have a path to regular at-bats in the outfield after Raimel Tapia (toe) was moved to the IL on Tuesday. Along with Hampson, Connor Joe and Yonathan Daza are also candidates to fill in for Tapia while Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard typically occupy the other two outfield spots.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Jake Arrieta Rocked by Brewers Again

Observations: Brewers light up Jake Arrieta again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, at least Jake Arrieta didn’t give up a big lead against the Brewers this time. Milwaukee pounced on Arrieta early and often in an 8-0 win over the Cubs Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Here are 10...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros complete two-game sweep of Rockies

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and drove in three runs, Michael Brantley also had three hits and scored twice, and the host Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday. Carlos Correa added two hits and Framber Valdez (8-3) struck out eight over six innings for the Astros. Houston...
MLBnumberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon resting for Rockies Wednesday afternoon

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Blackmon appears to be getting a routine rest day with the Astros sending a southpaw to the mound. Yonathan Daza is replacing Blackmon in right field and hitting second. C.J. Cron is covering the cleanup spot for Blackmon, and he is followed by Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon in the Rockies' order.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Musgrove sharp, Hosmer homer lead Padres over Marlins 8-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3 Monday night. Coming into the game, Musgrove (8-7) was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs swept in doubleheader by Brewers, 4-2 and 6-3

To me, one play in this very, very long Cubs doubleheader loss to the Brewers summed up the current state of the team. It happened in the fifth inning of Game 2. With a runner on second, one out and the Cubs nursing a 1-0 lead, Jackie Bradley Jr. lifted a fly ball to right [VIDEO].

