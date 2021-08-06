USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 110.00 ahead of US NFP data

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory ahead of NFP report. After closing in the previous two days in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher and touched its strongest level in a week at 109.89. Ahead of July labour market data from the US, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen posting small daily gains at 109.79.