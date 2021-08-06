Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.

Businessmining.com

Gold price rebounds on signs of peaking US inflation

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday after the latest US inflation data showed consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month, easing fears that the Federal Reserve may taper its economic support sooner than expected. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,749.62 per ounce by 11:45 EDT, recovering some ground after...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Kaplan: CPI numbers consistent with Fed's outlook

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the Consumer Price Index numbers were consistent with the Federal Reserve's inflation outlook, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Fed still expects a broadening of inflation pressures into next year." "Fed has to be attentive to inflation...
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Little Changed Ahead of Inflation Data, Infrastructure Vote

The consumer price index and the producer price index, both of which measure inflation, are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key priority for President Joe Biden, before beginning a fresh debate on a $3.5 billion expansion of social programs.
Businesshoustonianonline.com

US inflation as expected – dollar fall

We have some observations. A few consistently support the story of inflation and a few do not. Let’s start with the points that support inflation:. Eating out of the house was 0.8% more expensive in a month. Inflation is no longer driven by secondary cars. Homes rose 0.4% again. The...
WorldBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mixed Amid US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed for the third straight day on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, on rising oil prices and optimism on the outlook for interest rates after data showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation suggested the Fed might not be in a hurry to tighten policy for now. Traders also remained concerned about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the region. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on in-line U.S. CPI

The greenback fell across the board in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday as the release of in-line U.S. CPI triggered speculation of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip on moderation in U.S. inflation

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dipped on Thursday after a slight moderation in U.S. consumer prices cemented expectations that a spike in inflation is likely to prove transient, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for longer. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price rose...
Businessinvesting.com

Australian Dollar Rises on Falling US Inflation

The forex market is caught in an inflation/deflation three-way tug of war between the US outlook, falling covid reopening inflation and a rapidly slowing China. Last night the latest US CPI reading took precedence but the battle is ongoing. DXY fell and EUR rebounded:. The Australian dollar was up on...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Market Wrap: Bitcoin rallies despite cooler inflation data

The crypto reached its highest level since mid-May. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that ​​the consumer price index posted a 0.5% month-to-month gain, compared with a 0.9% increase in June. The price rose 5.4% from the year-ago level. Despite cooler – but still high – inflation data in July and...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold steadies as US inflation data soothes early taper fears

BENGALURU (Aug 12): Gold prices steadied on Thursday after rising more than 1% in the previous session, as worries of an early tapering in economic support eased after data showed US consumer price inflation cooled in July. Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to US$1,749.62 per ounce by 0329 GMT, having...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Cooling U.S. Inflation Lifts Pressure Off Fed

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trading Thursday, as signs of cooling U.S. inflation relieved the pressure on the Federal Reserve to start reining in its massive bond-buying program. At 2:15 AM ET (0615 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold gains over 1 per cent as US Dollar slips from four-month peak

On Wednesday, the precious yellow metal US gold futures’ prices had recouped some of their losses stomached last week with American currency beating a hasty retreat from a roughly four-month trough, as tepid US Consumer Price Index in July had offset concerns over a potential bet on rate-hike alongside an ease of fiscal support for the economy as early as by next month.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation sends dollar lower

The US annual Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4%, above expected. Stocks rally, and US Treasury yields retreat, signaling market’s optimism. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1749, could keep advancing on a break above it. The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day depressed, bottoming at 1.1705 and...
Businessactionforex.com

Another Positive US Inflation Surprise May Trigger A Dollar Uptrend

The US dollar has added 1.5% so far this month against a basket of the most popular currencies due to reassessment of the Fed’s monetary policy outlook after healthy macro data. Having gained almost daily since the beginning of last week, the DXY returned to 93, an area of local highs from which it has already reversed downwards twice this year.
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

The US stock market traded without a single dynamic yesterday. At the close of the day, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.46%, making a new all-time high, the S&P 500 index added 0.10%, and the NASDAQ technology index decreased by 0.49%. The rise in Dow Jones was mainly due to the approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure project. The top gainers among Dow Jones index components were shares of Caterpillar Inc. (+2.46%) and Walmart Inc. (+2.13%). Today, the previous month’s US inflation data will be published. A rise in inflation could cause strong sales in financial markets, as cutting the Federal Reserve QE program is the only way to suppress inflation. Rising inflation could also heighten expectations of rate hikes next year. If inflation is lower, there is a possibility that everything will remain the same.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Treasuries See Further Downside Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved moderately lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. After moving to the downside in morning trading, bond prices remained firmly negative throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.342 percent.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Strong demand lifts yuan, despite firmer dollar

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, as persistently heavy demand for the Chinese currency dominated the market. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4831 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4842. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 44 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite the marginal gains, traders said the Chinese yuan remained stuck in a very thin range as strength from heavy FX conversion into yuan from corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts offset the impact from the rising dollar, which is strengthening as investors wager a high U.S. inflation reading later in the session could pressure the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing policy support soon. The dollar has already caught a boost from last week's strong U.S. jobs data and from recent remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards. Yuan traders said it was likely to drift sideways before the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month when the Fed may offer some comments on the timing of its tapering. "If the Fed makes it clear about the timing of tapering, the yuan would weaken," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Meanwhile, China's policy stance and possible reaction to the Fed decision was also in focus. "The RMB's yield advantage is narrowing as the monetary policies in China and U.S. diverge," analysts at HSBC said in a note. "While the PBOC has started a measured easing process by cutting reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to replace maturing medium-term lending facility (MLFs), the Fed is getting closer to tapering QE as the labour market continues to recover." They added that the yuan's outperformance would fade going into year-end in the wake of the policy divergence, slowing exports and its strength against its currency basket. Some traders said they would gauge how the PBOC rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($107.99 billion) worth of MLF maturing next Tuesday for clues on policy. "A likely scenario is the MLF will be partially rolled over – to set a guidance on interest rate, with the remaining being potentially covered by liquidity via a reserve ratio cut," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 93.093 from the previous close of 93.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.485 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4831 6.4842 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4823 6.4867 0.07% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.71% Spot change since 2005 27.68% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.69 98.6 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.093 93.073 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.485 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6618 -2.68% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4819 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

