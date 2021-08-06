EUR/USD declines after the strong US NFP data

The British pound was little changed after strong UK house price data. According to Halifax, house prices rose by 0.4% in July, adding about 1,222 pounds after falling in June. The average price rose to 261,00 pounds, which is 18,500 pounds higher than a year ago. Still, there are signs that house prices are retreating after the government returned the stamp duty. According to Halifax, June was the busiest month for mortgage completions in decades. Meanwhile, UK retail sales eased stalled in July, according to the British Retail Consortium. Footfall was still 28% below the same month in 2019. At the same time, the country’s inflation is set to rise as electricity prices rise. According to Ofgem, prices for 11 million people will rise by 139 pounds in September.