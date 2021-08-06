Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

EUR/USD declines after the strong US NFP data

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound was little changed after strong UK house price data. According to Halifax, house prices rose by 0.4% in July, adding about 1,222 pounds after falling in June. The average price rose to 261,00 pounds, which is 18,500 pounds higher than a year ago. Still, there are signs that house prices are retreating after the government returned the stamp duty. According to Halifax, June was the busiest month for mortgage completions in decades. Meanwhile, UK retail sales eased stalled in July, according to the British Retail Consortium. Footfall was still 28% below the same month in 2019. At the same time, the country’s inflation is set to rise as electricity prices rise. According to Ofgem, prices for 11 million people will rise by 139 pounds in September.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Gdp#British#Ofgem#German#Eurozone#French#Italian#Spanish#Usdcad#Eurgbp#Eurusd#Macd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar pulled back this morning after the release of July CPI data. Headline CPI printed above expectations (5.4% v/s 5.3% expected) as core CPI printed in-line at 4.3%. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation sends dollar lower

The US annual Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4%, above expected. Stocks rally, and US Treasury yields retreat, signaling market’s optimism. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1749, could keep advancing on a break above it. The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day depressed, bottoming at 1.1705 and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD jumps to 0.7055 as the US dollar slides across the board

US dollar drops across the board after US CPI data. NZD among top performers on Wednesday, supported by RBNZ expectations and risk appetite. The NZD/USD jumped from 0.7000 to 0.7055, reaching the highest level since Friday following the release of US inflation numbers. The pair then pulled back, finding support at 0.7035. The kiwi is consolidating the rebound from the 20-day simple moving average that stands at 0.6980. AUD/NZD is back at the monthly low at 1.0455.
StocksFXStreet.com

FTSE 100 index momentum accelerates after strong Deliveroo (ROO Stock) earnings

The FTSE 100 index rallied after the relatively strong results from some leading UK companies. In a statement, Deliveroo, the food delivery company, said that its orders more than doubled in the first half of the year. In the same period, Spirax-Sarco Engineering said that its revenue grew by 13% in the first half of the year. Admiral shares jumped after the company reported a 75% increase of its half-year results. The company was boosted by low motor vehicle claims as people remained at home. Meanwhile, shares of Avast jumped after NortonLifeLock said it will buy the firm for 6 billion pounds. The key laggards in London were Flutter Entertainment and Quilter, the wealth management company.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Trades Above 1.18 After Weak ZEW Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was trading above the 1.18 yearly highs after a sharp drop in German ZEW sentiment data. The German number was the lowest since November 2020, just before the second big lockdown. The GBP to EUR will look for support at this level to mount a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressured ahead of US CPI

Dollar keeps rallying on the back of news related to government’s financial support. The focus is on US inflation, as the core annual reading for July is foreseen at 4.3%. GBP/USD is barely holding above 1.3800, technical readings hint at a slump. The GBP/USD pair nears the 1.3800 level, as...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1750 with initial reaction to US CPI data

EUR/USD gained nearly 30 pips on renewed USD weakness. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day below 93.00. US annual CPI stayed unchanged at 5.4% in July. After dropping toward 1.1700 earlier in the day, the EUR/USD pair managed to stage a sharp rebound in the early American session and was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 1.1743.
Businessinvezz.com

GBP/USD tilts higher as US consumer inflation holds steady

The GBP/USD pair downward momentum accelerated after the latest US inflation data. The US inflation rose by 5.4% in July while core CPI rose by 4.3%. The next key catalyst for the pair will be the UK GDP data. The GBP/USD price rebounded after the relatively mixed US consumer inflation...
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for July, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to decelerate to 0.5% during the reported month from the 0.9% increase recorded in June. The yearly rate is also anticipated to have edged lower to 5.3% in July from 5.4% previous, which was the biggest monthly gain since August 2008. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to rise 4.3% in July from a year ago against the 4.5% jump in the previous month – the fastest pace of increase since September 1991.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.1750

EUR/USD pair looks to snap six-day losing streak. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Inflation in US stayed unchanged at 5.4% on a yearly basis in July. The EUR/USD pair stayed under modest bearish pressure in the first half of the day on Wednesday and extended...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Could UK GDP boost pound?

UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product is foreseen at 4.8% QoQ from -1.6% in the previous quarter. A not so hawkish BOE is likely to maintain the pound’s demand subdued. GBP/USD lost bullish momentum after approaching the 1.3900 threshold. The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3887, as the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains on course for reaching year end 0.84 target – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank retain their long held year-end forecast of the EUR/GBP pair at 0.84. They point out that while better economic data from the United Kingdom could open up downside potential in the currency pair, another hawkish step would likely be needed from the Bank of England to trigger a strong downside move.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD burst into life to test the mid 0.70 area

NZD/USD hold sin positive territory and eyes higher targets. The US dollar is softer on the narrative that inflation pressures will be transitory. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7043 and higher by some 0.55% on the day as Wall Street draws to a close. The kiwi...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher on the way to 0.7400 amid mixed concerns

AUD/USD extends rebound from one-year low inside a choppy range. US inflation data, Fedspeak back portray risk-on mood, favor bulls. Covid woes test the upside momentum amid a light calendar day. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations, risk catalysts to direct Asian session moves. AUD/USD consolidates recent gains in a 25-pip range...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-UK data dump

GBP/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday. Bulls largely shrugged off and seemed unimpressed by UK macro data. A softer tone surrounding the USD extended some support to the pair. The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative move around the 1.3870-65 region and had a rather muted reaction to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1741. The single currency finally snapped its recent losing streak after hitting a fresh 4-month low at 1.1707 in European morning but option defense n profit-taking bids above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 fended off euro bears. Price jumped from 1.1714 to 1.1749 after in-line U.S. CPI due to broad-based usd's weakness, then later to session highs of 1.1753 before easing.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Silver bulls target a 50% mean reversion

Silver is correcting looking for a test of the Fibonacci retracement levels. The US dollar is sulking in the face of lower expectations of a near term taper announcement. The price of silver was higher on Wednesday as the US dollar fell on the back of the market's profit-taking following the softer than expected inflation data. XAG/USD rallied from a low near $23.21 to a high near $23.59.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1741. Despite resumption of recent downtrend to a fresh 4-month low of 1.1707 (Europe), subsequent rebound to 1.1753 due to broad-based long liquidation in usd after in-line U.S. CPI data suggests temporary bottom is made and consolidation is seen before re-test of 2021 trough at 1.1705, loss of momentum would limit weakness to 1.1675/85.
StocksFXStreet.com

Nasdaq 100 to plunge towards the July low at 14455 on a break below 14865 – Credit Suisse

Nasdaq 100 has completed a bearish “outside day”. The index is also stalling at the upper end of what is seen as a “typical” extreme (15% above the 200-day average) as well as holding a glaring bearish RSI momentum divergence. This leaves a bearish “rising wedge” reversal threatening and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to see the risk lower for a test of the July low and 63-day average at 14455/305.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears are taking on bulls at key support

USD is on the backfoot following a miss in US CPI data. USD/CAD bears testing the commitments in the daily support structure. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2495 and down nearly 0.2% at the time of writing as it attempts to correct from the lows of the day marked down at 1.2489 so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy