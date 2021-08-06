Sony announces a production delay for the α7S III

In today's Daily Fix, Sony is reportedly going to announce the delay of Horizon Forbidden West to 2022. Super bummer, especially if you own a PlayStation 5. But there's a silver lining: 2022 is going to be STACKED. Horizon Forbidden West. God of War 2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Starfield. Hopefully by then you'll be able to buy PS5's and Xbox Series X and Series S's easily enough. Last week we ran a story about all the video game music heard at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. However, you might have noticed a distinct omission in their music selection: NO NINTENDO. Turns out, they were going to be a significant partner in the Opening Ceremony, but pulled back at the last minute. Bummer. Would've been cool to see the rumored Lady Gaga appearance (she would've popped out of a green Mario pipe). And in handheld news, the Playdate, that weird gaming device with a hand crank and a black and white screen, sold really well. 20,000 pre-orders in 20 minutes! Congrats, weird handheld with the crank! It's your Daily Fix!