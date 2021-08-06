Cancel
Electronics

Sony announces a production delay for the α7S III

sonyalpharumors.com
 6 days ago

Sony Japan announced a production delay for the A7s III:. Due to production reasons, it may take some time before the product is delivered for the digital single-lens camera “α7S III”. We are currently making every effort to meet the needs of our customers, so please wait for a while.

