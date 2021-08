Every time the Angels and Dodgers play there seem to be two constants: the games are dramatic and tight. Tonight proved no exception but it didn’t go the Halos way. Like the first game of the series, the Dodgers jumped to a quick two nothing lead, scoring two runs off Jaime Barría in the first before he could record two outs. Newly acquired Trea Turner in his first start with the Dodgers scored the first run of the game with his speed followed by Max Muncy scoring off a Corey Seager single.