Grandy is a platform designed to bring grandparents and grandchildren together. The platform offers a simple solution to connecting with loved ones and provides easy-to-follow instructions. To use Grandy, an adult simply creates a profile and sends signup links to grandparents and grandchildren who plan to use the platform. Once the account is set up, grandparents and grandkids are invited to schedule virtual one-on-one time. The platform is equipped with games such as virtual connect the dots, video chat features, and reading devices that allow grandparents and their loved ones to connect despite the distance.