Fish with human-like teeth causes buzz on social media

By ArLuther Lee
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
A fish with human-like teeth and a smile that only a mother could love is causing a buzz on social media after being snagged in the Outer Banks of North Carolina earlier this week. Fishermen in Nags Head assure the public the sheepshead fish is not a freak of nature...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
Island Packet Online

Fish with human-looking teeth is creeping people out after capture off Outer Banks

A fish with human-looking teeth is startling some people after it was caught off the Outer Banks. Jennette’s Pier in North Carolina said Nathan Martin reeled in a 9-pound fish that looks like it’s wearing dentures. A photo shows the aquatic animal, called a sheepshead, had teeth on the bottom and top of its mouth.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

First alpha female ever takes charge of troop of 670 monkeys

For the first time, according to researchers, a female has become the alpha of a troop of monkeys at the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden on the Japanese island of Kyushu. Yakei took the top spot from 31-year-old alpha Sanchu, who previously led the troop for five years. The female macaque...
AnimalsNewsweek

Spearfisherman Kills Famous Endangered Seal, Sparks Internet Outrage

A famous and endangered Mediterranean monk seal named Kostis was killed by a spearfisherman off the Greek island of Alonissos. Greek authorities are currently on the hunt for the person responsible for the seal's death, reports the BBC. Environmental conservation organization MOm posted about Kostis's death on its website and...
Animalstecheblog.com

Photographer Captures What a Scorpion and Its Babies Look Like Under Ultraviolet Light

Some may already know that scorpions glow under ultraviolet light, but have you ever wondered why? Well, there is still no definitive answer, but scientists do know that right after a scorpion sheds its shell, it doesn’t glow until the new cuticle hardens. This could possibly mean that the substance that causes fluorescence is a byproduct of the hardening process itself, or something that the it secretes not long after molting. Read more for a short video and additional information.
WildlifeBBC

The fish with teeth and other 'human' features!

A rare fish caught in the US has caught the attention of lots of people for a very strange reason - it has human-like teeth!. A photo of the odd-looking fish was shared on social media by Jennette's Pier, a fishing destination in North Carolina. However, the fish's giant gnashers...
ScienceDavis Enterprise

Explorit: The buzz on a different social network

Insects are one of many classifications of animals. Likely one of the most diverse classification groups, insects have their own special traits that help to define them in the group. All insects are invertebrates, meaning they have no backbones. Going further, all insects have all their hard parts on the...
Animalscountry1037fm.com

Photos: Fish With Human Teeth Caught Off Nags Head Pier

An unusual fish with teeth resembling those of a human was caught at Jennette’s Pier on Nags Head on Monday. The fish is a sheepshead fish. It’s a gray and white striped fish that at first glance looks fairly normal. But look again. Sheepshead fish have rows of molars in their mouths, which they use for crushing oysters and other prey. Yes, it’s literally a fish with human teeth. As you can see in the photo below the teeth resemble the wool of a sheep, hence the name. The fish are difficult to taste, but the NC Aquarium told WRAL they “taste great”. Sheephead fish feed on barnacles and are found near piers and bridges in the summer months. The fish was caught by Nathan Martin, from South Mills. Mills caught the fish by using a hand-tied rig and sand fleas for bait.
PetsScience Daily

Like humans, apes communicate to start and end social interactions

When we're talking to another person, we probably wouldn't leave without saying goodbye; that would just be impolite. Apes seem to do something similar, researchers report in a study, in which they documented apes purposefully using signals to start and then end interactions -- a behavior not seen outside of the human species until now. They also found that the social and power dynamics between the interacting apes affected the communication efforts used, which the researchers say mirrors patterns similar to human politeness.
AnimalsBBC

'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box has said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41 million views online. John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Parrot embarrasses owner with burping and farting

Ryan Cannon says his parrot Chickenhawk burps, farts and speaks in a thick Glaswegian accent as she mimicks him. A parrot has ruffled feathers with her burping, farting and raving. Chickenhawk has become a hit on the social media platform Snapchat as she speaks in a thick Glaswegian accent. Ryan...
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Bizarre-Looking Baby Goat With 8 Legs Dies Minutes After Birth, Photos Go Viral

A baby goat was born last week with eight legs and two hips in a bizarre occurrence in India. The photos of the animal quickly went viral on social media. The incident occurred in the eastern state of West Bengal at a home that had several cows and goats as pets. A goat at the house gave birth to two kids, of which one was normal while the other had eight legs and two hips. The unusual-looking goat died a few minutes after its birth, India Today reported.

