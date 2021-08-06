Galesburg's South Street underpass could get makeover

GALESBURG — One of Galesburg's most visible and most traveled, yet characterless intersections could be in line for a cosmetic makeover. The Galesburg Civic Art Center, with support from the city of Galesburg and BNSF, has applied for a $25,000 grant from the Asphalt Art Initiative that would help fund murals on west side walls outside of the South Street underpass. The initiative is a program funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.