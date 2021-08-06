Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Publish your Data Science Project as a Web App using Julia and Genie

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunication is often an integral part of a data science project and entire business have been built around exposing the results of a data science process. For instance, platforms such as wyscout and StatsBomb collect soccer data and present their analysis of the data as a web app. In this...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Project#Web Browser#Statsbomb#Mkdir Projectname#Toml#Mvc#Backspace#Data Science Project Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
EducationGovernment Technology

WPI Researchers Developing AI to Provide Homework Feedback

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts have developed AI to provide detailed homework feedback for students, funded by $1 million from the National Science Foundation. The tool is the culmination of three years of research into neural networks, which can learn skills through aggregating large amounts of data. The...
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

How to write a great data science thesis

There are probably more than a thousand manuals on how to write a great thesis (some of my favorites can be found here, here and here). They will stress the importance of structure, substance and style. They will urge you to write down your methodology and results first, then progress to the literature review, introduction and conclusions and to write the summary or abstract last. To write clearly and directly with the reader’s expectations always in mind. All of these tips are very valuable, but which tips apply to writing academically in the domain of data science?
SoftwareSilicon Republic

What is synthetic data and how can it be used?

Yashar Behzadi, CEO of Synthesis AI, explains what synthetic data is and how it could be used to drive automation and AI forward. By 2022, there will be 45bn connected cameras in the world. Coupled with recent advances in deep learning, there is a tremendous opportunity to develop new and more capable AI-driven computer vision applications.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

3 Rookie Mistakes To Avoid When Building Your Data Science Portfolio

Can you remember the last time you got a job just by submitting your resume? That’s right; the technical field has been restructured to a high revolutionized standard whereby employers no longer believe in a document (your resume) filled with experiences and grades from your educational background. They want to see what you can do or have done with the skills you possess.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

These Mistakes Could Easily Ruin Your Data Science Interviews

After months of interview preparation, you are confident that you know all of the fundamental ML concepts, are familiar with SQL and Python coding, and think you have a great answer for all the behavioral questions. You came out of the interview thinking everything went really well only to get a cold rejection e-mail after several days without explanation. What went wrong? You were able to answer all the theoretical questions and aced the coding section with extra time left; you are left confused and frustrated without a clear path of improvement.
Sciencearxiv.org

Big Data Science Over the Past Web

Web archives preserve unique and historically valuable information. They hold a record of past events and memories published by all kinds of people, such as journalists, politicians and ordinary people who have shared their testimony and opinion on multiple subjects. As a result, researchers such as historians and sociologists have used web archives as a source of information to understand the recent past since the early days of the World Wide Web. The typical way to extract knowledge from a web archive is by using its search functionalities to find and analyse historical content. This can be a slow and superficial process when analysing complex topics, due to the huge amount of data that web archives have been preserving over time. Big data science tools can cope with this order of magnitude, enabling researchers to automatically extract meaningful knowledge from the archived data. This knowledge helps not only to explain the past but also to predict the future through the computational modelling of events and behaviours. Currently, there is an immense landscape of big data tools, machine learning frameworks and deep learning algorithms that significantly increase the scalability and performance of several computational tasks, especially over text, image and audio. Web archives have been taking advantage of this panoply of technologies to provide their users with more powerful tools to explore and exploit historical data. This chapter presents several examples of these tools and gives an overview of their application to support longitudinal studies over web archive collections.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

How Data Science And Machine Learning Works To Counter Cyber Attacks

We are all aware of the heinous cyber-attack that took down more than 200,000 systems in 150 countries in only a few days in May 2017. This was found by the National Security Agency (NSA) and was nicknamed "WannaCry," which exploited a vulnerability and stole important resources before being distributed online.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Say Goodbye to Screenshot and Use Datapane for Data Science Report

I frequently like to write data science related article on blogs. More, precisely I write on medium and Quora. Sometimes, I create some interactive data visualizations with python or aesthetic representation with jupyter notebook’s markdown option. But when I wanted to post it on the blogs like medium, I was bound to use the screenshots or gifs for sharing the interactive visualization or representation. A few days ago I was searching for finding out any way to share these interactive plots and markdown representations. After searching a lot, I have come across some articles where a few directions are given . Unfortunately, there are no complete guidelines so that I can use the technique easily for sharing interactive visualizations and representations. With a bit research, Datapane seems the most useful tools for doing the job. Now, it’s time to share my findings to make your data science related blog post more interactive and aesthetic.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to use Google's Live Transcribe app

Google's Live Transcribe is an app that listens to what's going on around it and translates in real-time any text it hears onto your phone screen. The app can also identify some common sounds such as animals, engines, and more. It's handy as an accessibility feature if you have trouble hearing, but can also be used as a transcription tool. You probably already have it on your Android phone, but it's not always visible in your app list. We'll show you how to find it, use it, and what the settings can do. Note: Live transcribe requires an internet connection to function.
Cell Phonesgitconnected.com

How To Build A Real-Time Emotion Detection Web App💻

Using Convolutional Neural Nets to detect up to 7 emotions. Before we start, make sure you are familiar with the prerequisites. Here’s a preview of how the web app will look like once we finish😄. Here is the GitHub link for the project. 1. Setting up. First, create a directory...
Computersbaltimorenews.net

How to Use A Data Room to Maximize Your Due Diligence

Due diligence is an investigation or audit meant to confirm facts regarding matters under consideration. The due diligence process may be performed during fundraising when purchasing real estate, or during legal matters, but it's most commonly conducted during mergers and acquisitions (M&A). An M&A transaction often involves the merger of two companies or the sale of one to another, but it may involve consolidating assets in other ways. Regardless, an M&A deal always requires attorneys, investment bankers, and other advisors to go over confidential documents to make sure the deal is in their party's best interests.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Clear the Web Browsing History on Your Android Device

When you are surfing web, your browser will always save a copy of your browsing history so you can revisit the sites easily and quickly. Nevertheless, it can be beneficial for you to clear the web browsing history often so no one else can find out your web activity. Here we will show you how to clear the web browsing history on your mobile devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Play safety section will show what apps do with your data

Today’s civilization revolves around software and data to the point that some even say that today’s products are people. Specifically, the data associated with people are the products. Security and privacy have become huge and controversial topics in the tech world and have even been used as advertising points used by some companies. In that light, Google has been working hard to remove the stigma of being one of the biggest violators of privacy and has implemented changes to secure the safety of its users. Its upcoming changes to Google Play promises to make it easier for Android users to see and understand what all these safety features mean for them.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Python Web Apps Are a Terrible Idea for Analytics Projects.

Python-only stacks have neglected severe disadvantages. Here’s how to make it right. It’s instinct. We data scientists love Python. Thus we gravitate towards Python frameworks in every application. And the omnipotent language seems to work well in most cases too. One such scenario is building web apps for your analytics projects.
SoftwareVentureBeat

How Hightouch uses ‘reverse ETL’ to sync data from warehouse to SaaS apps

Hightouch, a platform designed to help enterprises synchronize their customer data from a data warehouse to their CRM, marketing, and dozens of other business tools, has raised $12.1 million in a round of funding led by Amplify Partners. The modern enterprise data stack comprises various components, from data ingestion tools...
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make your First App in Java

Are you a budding developer who knows the basics of Java and wants to make their first app using Android Studio? With PlayStore currently hosting 2.89 million Android apps and growing every minute, it is a great decision to learn and eventually master Android apps development. Get Started With Android...
Internetfaun.pub

Protecting your Web Application or APIs using AWS WAF

Ensure AWS WAF is in use to protect your web applications from common web exploits. 01. Sign in to the AWS Management Console. 02. Navigate to AWS WAF dashboard at https://console.aws.amazon.com/waf/. 03. In the left navigation panel, under the AWS WAF section, choose Web ACLs. A web ACL is a...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How to Explain Data Science to Anyone

Data science seems to be everywhere, whether you are in the tech industry or not. Other terms associated with data science include machine learning and artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, some of these fields can be confused with one another. For the sake of this article, we will focus more on data science itself. Similarly, we will be focusing on how to explain data science to people who know nothing about data to nothing about statistics. There are countless interpretations of data science’s definition, but for me, I believe the best way to explain something is to connect it with that specific person, drop the jargon, and compare it to something they might already know. With that being said, let’s dive deeper into these ways of explaining data science below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy