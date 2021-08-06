Paris Hilton Is, Like, A Chef Now
Paris Hilton glides down the aisles of a Gelson’s, a high-end Southern California grocery store where most people don’t typically pick out cereal in a Pepto-pink gown that’s giving Marilyn Monroe. But most people aren’t Paris Hilton, who is doing exactly that in the opening shots of her new Netflix series, Cooking with Paris. At first, the footage is filtered a pink hue, as if shot from the inside of a bubble, but then the illusion pops and there’s the blonde icon, surrounded by regular shoppers, struggling with a stack of cereal boxes and realizing her “dress got so fucked up.”www.vice.com
