Sharon Stone has a house filled with love when it comes to her longtime West Hollywood mansion. She’s the proud mother of three sons, whom she adopted between 2000 and 2006. The Basic Instinct star married San Francisco newspaper executive Phil Bronstein in 1998. The couple tried to have children naturally, but Sharon suffered from a medical condition made it impossible for her to carry a baby to term. She suffered two miscarriages, five months into each pregnancy. By the second pregnancy, the couple had already made a contingency plan towards adoption.