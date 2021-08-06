Cancel
Colts activate 3 players from COVID-19 list among slew of roster moves

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

The three players who remained on the list were cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and offensive tackle Julién Davenport.

Rhodes and Muhammad were among the first players to be placed on the reserve list when camp opened in late July. They haven’t logged a practice to date. Davenport was put on the list a day or two after practice started at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The Colts no longer have any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as it stands.

Rhodes should be put right back in as CB1 on the boundary while Muhammad will have to compete in the defensive end room, which won’t be as easy with Ben Banogu and others showing out. Davenport is likely to join the left tackle competition alongside Will Holden and Sam Tevi.

The Colts also announced Friday that they placed wide receiver J.J. Nelson on the injured reserve list, and they waived safety Rolan Milligan and quarterback Jalen Morton.

