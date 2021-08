Friday was a crazy day for the Chicago White Sox. They ended up winning, 6-4, but as usual the score doesn't nearly do justice to everything that went down. First off, they grabbed stud closer Craig Kimbrel in front of the trade deadline, giving them the most lethal eighth and ninth inning combo in the league when teamed with Liam Hendriks. Then there was a game against Cleveland. Late in said game, 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu was hit in the head with a pitch from James Karinchak: