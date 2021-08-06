Cancel
NFL

Browns sign running back Corey Taylor II

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have added running back Corey Taylor II to their roster following a concussion to fellow rusher Tre Harbison earlier this week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski reported that Harbison was okay outside of the concussion.

Taylor was one of five players in Berea for a tryout, as we reported here yesterday.

The former Tulsa back was undrafted this year after finishing five seasons with the Golden Hurricane football program. Taylor’s workload picked up in his third year in the program with 178 carries for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Those numbers dropped in his final two seasons but in only seven games in 2020, Taylor rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He was rarely used as a pass-catching threat in college, only credited for seven catches his entire career.

Today’s signing was announced by Taylor’s agent on social media:

While Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have the top two spots locked up, there may be competition behind them on the running back depth chart. D’Ernest Johnson looks to hold off rookie Demetric Felton while Taylor joins John Kelly in looking to try to make the roster or practice squad.

