Chicago, IL

West Siders Are Using Baseball To Create A Safe Haven For Kids On The Diamond — And To Protest Gun Violence

By Mack Liederman
blockclubchicago.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARFIELD PARK — Children’s baseball has turned into a way to promote peace on the West Side. Local violence prevention group The BASE Chicago and Garfield Park Little League recently held what they described as a “weekend for peace” at the baseball fields near South Independence and West Jackson boulevards. They brought together kids to play — and to demonstrate against violence as shootings and murders have risen during the pandemic.

