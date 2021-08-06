Zydeco Breakfast Kicks off Festival Weekend Sept 4 [VIDEO]

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Louisiana has over 400 festivals a year, and we celebrate everything from okra to crawfish to jazz music. And in Acadiana we are fiercely proud of our unique heritage, and we love to show it off to folks who come from around the world to enjoy our hospitality. It’s been difficult to see so many of our annual traditions canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re happy that some of them are back, even if they are in a modified form.

And one of Acadiana’s favorite fall traditions is coming back on September 4th. The annual downtown Zydeco Breakfast takes place the Saturday of Labor Day weekend and will be held in conjunction with the 39th annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival . The event is sponsored by Opelousas Tourism, with support from Opelousas Main Street, Inc., City of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish Government. Organizers for the event say, like last year, the popular festival will be recorded and televised locally, as well as shown online due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a press release on the City of Opelousas website , the free breakfast will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. “under the beautiful oak trees surrounding the historic St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square. This year, attendees and music lovers will experience the lively performance of Lil Pookie and the Zydeco Sensations.” They are asking anyone who wants to attend to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the area to enjoy the music.

Local downtown businesses will have an assortment of food and beverages to purchase, and organizers are hoping the fun event brings more awareness to the unique and historic downtown area of Opelousas. Check out the video of last year’s festival below, and make plans to attend the Zydeco Breakfast on September 4.