Phillies Honor Alumni in Most Important Series of the Season

By Shaun Nestor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Phillies’ clean four-game sweep of the Nationals this week, the Phillies stand a mere 0.5 games behind the Mets in the National League East. Believe it or not, this weekend’s series is the Phillies’ last home divisional series of the year. Yup. The Phillies’ last home game against an NL East opponent is on August 8th this year. The Phillies have three-game sets against each of their divisional rivals (two sets against the Marlins) left from late August to early October, but all of them will take place on the road.

MLBFanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Zack Wheeler honors Roy Halladay with performance

Sunday was meant to be a day to honor fallen Hall of Famer Roy Halladay. His number 34 was set to be retired in a pre-game ceremony, his place in Philadelphia Phillies history forever solidified. To cap off the festivities, the Phillies had moved into first place, with their game on Sunday potentially leading to a sweep over the Mets.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Roy Halladay to be Honored as Phillies Retire Number 34

Roy Halladay. Hall of Famer. Fierce competitor. Thrill seeker. Father. Husband. I remember where I was when I heard that Halladay had passed away. I was sitting on campus at The University of Tampa, having just finished my morning’s classes. With a Chick-Fil-A sandwich in hand, I was enjoying a quiet lunch in the middle of a busy campus. Then my phone rang with the news.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Zack Wheeler Channels Roy Halladay on Same Day He Is Honored

Every once in a while in sports, it feels like you’re watching a fairytale. The type of stories and moments that Hollywood writers and producers dream of creating. Today, Zack Wheeler and the Phillies produced such a moment. On the day the Phillies retired Roy Halladay’s number 34, Zack Wheeler turned in a Doc-Esque performance and carried the Phillies to a 3-0 victory to cap a sweep of the rival Mets at Citizens Bank Park.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Phillies Sweep Mets In Biggest Series Of The Season So Far

Bryce Harper and the Phillies continue to be red hot. Not only did the team secure first place, but they now have a two-game lead after sweeping the Mets. The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed the New York Mets to town for Alumni Weekend for what looked to be the most important series of the season so far. Maybe the most important in the last few seasons as they looked to continue a hot start to August. With the festivities and the division rivals from NY bringing out fans in droves, the team looked to make a huge impact. They brought out their brooms for a three-game sweep and sent the Mets and their fans packing. The Phils came into the series in second place but now hold sole possession of first place in the division, while the Mets dropped from first to third.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Padres look to stay on top of Rockies in 'important series'

In his daily pregame media sessions, San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler rarely talks directly about that day's contest other than to say his club is focused on one game at a time. Thursday was different, however, as the Padres prepared to open a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies...
MLBwiproud.com

Nationals continue series at Phillies without Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals finally snapped a maddening five-game losing streak. But it had to be difficult to celebrate the 6-4 win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Trea Turner left in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19. Turner will obviously be unavailable when these two teams battle...
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies, Pirates unsettled as they start weekend series

If things had gone as planned earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Pirates might be facing former teammate Tyler Anderson this weekend as the Philadelphia Phillies visit. But a potential trade Tuesday that would have sent Anderson to the Phillies fell through at relatively the last minute, apparently because of an issue with one of the Philadelphia prospects involved.
MLBabc23.com

Pirates vs. Phillies Series Finale

This was the Series Finale between the Phillies and Pirates. In the Bottom of the 3rd, Wilmer Difo’s shot will get over the Infielder. Ben Gamel will score and the Pirates are on the board. In the Top of the 5th, Pirates still trailing 3-1. All-Star Center-fielder Bryan Reynolds jumping...
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates Defeat Phillies/Look for Series Sweep on Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, the final 3-2. Ben Gamel led the Buccos offensively with two hits and one RBI. The Bucs were able to secure the win in the bottom of the ninth when Bryan Reynolds scored from third on a ground ball hit by Jacob Stallings.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies

While they lost their third straight game to the Philadelphia Phillies last night, Washington’s Nationals had a lot of positives to point to as their young stars provided some evidence of what the future could hold when they’re ready to make another run at the playoffs, though, if you ask them, they don’t necessarily think they’re out of it right now.
MLBFanSided

Phillies: 3 Important takeaways from the Nationals series

After the four-game series against the Washington Nationals, the Philadelphia Phillies sit above the .500 mark with a 56-53 record and are currently half a game back from the first-place New York Mets. The Phillies were able to sweep a Nationals team who recently traded key players like Max Scherzer,...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Who Are the Phillies Options After Cole Hamels Signed with the Dodgers?

Just days after Phillies nation celebrated the return of Freddy Galvis, the news of Cole Hamels signing in Los Angeles serves as a cruel reminder – some things are a bit too blue to be true. Although undoubtedly a fan-favorite rivaled by the likes of Nick Foles or Allen Iverson...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Preview: Phillies look to complete the sweep against Nationals

The Phillies are preparing to face the Washington Nationals for the third time in as many days with hopes of closing out the series in sweeping fashion. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the contest. Bryce Harper catches fire. Bryce Harper: leads the Phillies in runs scored with...
MLBSports Illustrated

Series Preview: Mets, Phillies Battle For First-Place

In the words of the great Jon Taffer in Bar Rescue: "Either step up, or step out." This statement perfectly correlates with the Mets who travel to Philadelphia this weekend for a first-place showdown with the Phillies. The Mets have held onto first-place since early-May. But after going 35-25 through...
MLBFanSided

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito honored after medical emergency

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Daniel Brito, who continues to recover after an in-game medical emergency that required two surgeries and hospitalization, has won organizational honors for the month of July. The Phillies announced Monday that Brito and Jhailyn Ortiz were Phillies Minor League Co-Hitters for the last month. When Brito collapsed...

