Phillies Honor Alumni in Most Important Series of the Season
Following the Phillies’ clean four-game sweep of the Nationals this week, the Phillies stand a mere 0.5 games behind the Mets in the National League East. Believe it or not, this weekend’s series is the Phillies’ last home divisional series of the year. Yup. The Phillies’ last home game against an NL East opponent is on August 8th this year. The Phillies have three-game sets against each of their divisional rivals (two sets against the Marlins) left from late August to early October, but all of them will take place on the road.phillysportsnetwork.com
Comments / 0