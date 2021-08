Alexus Marie Strough, 17, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from the result of an auto accident. She was born on May 14, 2004, in Maryville, Missouri, to Mikel David and Melissa Jean (Emery) Strough. She was going into her senior year at Maryville High School. She had lived all her life in the area.