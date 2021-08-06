Cancel
Yes, there’s a rise in child COVID-19 cases but it’s not yet known if the delta variant is more dangerous for kids

weareiowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren throughout the United States are preparing to head back to school. In preparation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended students and staff wear masks at K-12 schools as a COVID-19 safety measure. The recommendation was made in part because the COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for children younger than 12.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Everyone Who Catches the Delta Variant Has in Common, CDC Says

The Delta variant has taken over the U.S. in the last few weeks, increasing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again. The fast-spreading variant is so concerning that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just reversed mask recommendations for vaccinated people in areas where the virus is surging on July 27. Despite the new mask guidance and increased reports of breakthrough infections, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, maintains that the new strain is mainly affecting unvaccinated individuals. But whether vaccinated or not, the CDC has found some worrying similarities among people who get sick with the Delta variant.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci says a worse COVID variant could hit us soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the novel coronavirus, gave a stark warning to the entire country Sunday — get vaccinated or a worse coronavirus variant might hit our country soon. Did Fauci say there’s going to be a worse variant?. Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offered by the vaccine. But new research out of the U.K. has shined more light on how likely it is that someone who's fully vaccinated will catch the Delta variant, offering some good news as cases continue to mount.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.

