Why Writing A Gratitude Journal?

Currently, the world is caught up in a time and condition where we can’t live life the way we got used to. The pandemic outbreak has as if clipped our wings and have taken away from us our freedom. Hence, most people are constantly reminiscing about the life they used to lead. And by doing this, they are mostly feeling sad because they aren’t able to live the same way. It is impacting their mental health to a huge extent. And it’s here that we need to add in the habit of gratitude to boost our mental health.