Hand Sanitizer Has Destroyed My Skin — But This Cream Is Coming to the Rescue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you feel like your skin has been looking a little dull or lifeless lately, you might be in need of an exfoliating face scrub! We know that certain scrubs aren’t for everyone, especially if you have sensitive or super-irritable skin — but there are plenty of options on the market that are gentle and may get rid of dead cells and other buildup to help reveal a brand new you!