Unvaccinated Ascension St. Thomas employee speaks out against company vaccine mandate
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An employee with St. Thomas Hospitals is speaking out after the company which owns the hospitals announced a vaccine mandate for employees. Last week, Ascension announced the decision after a "thorough moral and ethical analysis." The requirement affects all employees, regardless if they work remote or not along with others not directly employed by the company. "Ascension will require that all associates be vaccinated against COVID-19, whether or not they provide direct patient care, and whether they work in our sites of care or remotely. This includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities."fox17.com
Comments / 17