Nashville, TN

Unvaccinated Ascension St. Thomas employee speaks out against company vaccine mandate

By Adrian Mojica
fox17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn.--An employee with St. Thomas Hospitals is speaking out after the company which owns the hospitals announced a vaccine mandate for employees. Last week, Ascension announced the decision after a "thorough moral and ethical analysis." The requirement affects all employees, regardless if they work remote or not along with others not directly employed by the company. "Ascension will require that all associates be vaccinated against COVID-19, whether or not they provide direct patient care, and whether they work in our sites of care or remotely. This includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities."

Comments / 17

Related
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Small Group of OhioHealth HMH Associates Speak Out Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccine

A small group of associates of Hardin Memorial Hospital used this Walk Out Wednesday to express their disapproval about being forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking for the group who were set up at the corner of Madison and Franklin Streets was Amber Joseph, “The entire point today is my patients have a right to their medical care, I should also. I shouldn’t be up against a vaccination that I can’t talk to my physician about whether or not I want it, I’m told that I have to have it, and we don’t do that to our patients. We give them choices, so where’s my choice?, where’s our choice? We don’t know what this is. “
Columbia, MOKOMU

Six MU Health Care employees walk out in protest of vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA − Health care workers at University Hospital walked out of their jobs on Wednesday in protest of the recent vaccination requirement. On Thursday of last week, executives from MU Health Care released a memo stating all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021. This includes all employees under MU Health Care, School of Medicine, Sinclair School of Nursing and School of Health Professions.
South Hill, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

COVID-19 Vaccination Required of VCU Health System Employees

SOUTH HILL – Faced with mounting evidence of the threat posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant, and reviewing feedback from thousands of team members, we have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for all VCU Health System team members and contractors, with few exceptions. The decision aligns our university and its health system with Governor Northam’s decision to require state employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It is also consistent with the recent actions of other academic health systems nationwide, and a growing number of health care systems in the Commonwealth.
Healthfox17.com

Employees fired for refusing vaccinations may not be eligible for unemployment benefits

Some companies are requiring employees to get their vaccination or face termination, but an employee fired for refusing may not be eligible for unemployment benefits. According to Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Spokesperson Chris Cannon, to be eligible for the Tennessee unemployment compensation program, employees cannot be at fault for their termination.
Crystal City, MOKMOV

Protesters gather outside Mercy Jefferson to push back against vaccination mandate for employees

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mercy Hospital is getting some pushback from members of the public over its mandate that all employees have to get vaccinated. A protest was held in front of Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, which began at 4 p.m. and initially drew bout 60-70 people. Protesters were holding signs like "Mercy has no mercy," "freedom of choice," and "last year's heroes, this year's unemployed."
Nashville, TNWKRN

Governor Lee signs executive order allowing health care staffing flexibility amid rising COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced Executive Order 83, authorizing more medical staff to work in Tennessee as the state sees more hospitalizations from COVID-19. According to the executive order, out-of-state health care providers, retired medical professionals, and practical nursing graduates may now work in Tennessee with certain provisions. In addition, there is now more flexibility in how hospitals utilize health care student staffing. National and State Guard members can also be used for emergency service operations.
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Meharry Medical College employees must get fully vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Employees at a Nashville's Meharry Medical College will soon need to be vaccinated for COVID-19. As of October 1, employees at the historically black medical school will be required to be fully vaccinated, President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth announced on social media on Sunday. Students and clinical staff are already mandated to be vaccinated.
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public HealthNews On 6

Vanguard Offers $1,000 To Each Vaccinated Employee

Vanguard Group is giving $1,000 to employees who show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, with the mutual fund and asset- management firm joining other companies offering both carrots and sticks in an effort to spur workers to get inoculated. And it's quite the golden carrot, that $1,000. Vanguard is offering...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

COLUMN | A physician speaks out on vaccine

I'm a retired physician, and I still care about each person. I spent my career trying to save lives and reduce and avoid suffering. That's what I hope to do with this letter to anyone who is hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine. If you know someone who is hesitant, please share this with them.
Public Healthwmky.org

St. Claire Mandates Vaccinations

In a letter to staff Wednesday morning, officials with St. Claire Healthcare announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will now be required for all staff as a condition of employment. The mandate will go into effect on Thursday. The requirement applies to all staff, volunteers, students, residents, travel staff, and healthcare professionals...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Both Essentia Health and St. Luke's to mandate that employees be vaccinated

Essentia Health made a much-anticipated announcement Wednesday that its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health care provider already requires that its staff receive the flu vaccine each year. Later in the day, St. Luke’s, Duluth’s second-largest provider, followed suit with a similar policy that has an earlier deadline.
Healthyourerie

Local businesses and hospital speak out about vaccine mandate

New York City becomes the first city to require proof of vaccination, and now employers across the nation are mandating their workers to get vaccinated or show proof of vaccination. This comes as COVID cases rise across the nation, but who locally is requiring vaccinations. The business owners and several...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

St. Thomas Updates Vaccine Requirements

All St. Thomas students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester, the university announced Monday. The decision is due to the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly and rising infection rates in Minnesota and beyond. Per recent Centers for Disease Control and...

