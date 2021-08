A consumer seeking to upgrade an older vehicle sitting in the driveway will find the car market a very different place than it was pre-pandemic. Automakers expected a dip in sales during the coronavirus pandemic and scaled back their production to prepare for that. However, that sales dip never came and demand for new cars remained steady. The result was that automakers were unable to complete new vehicles for sale and used car values climbed, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds, a car shopping website.