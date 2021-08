As we sat at home watching our physician colleagues on the news draped with masks and PPE calmly explaining their dire situations last year, one cannot help but wonder what kind of environment and community cultivated these heroes. Were their commonalities in how we physicians were all raised that led us on the same path? During medical school, I was intrigued by how such a diverse group of people could come together on one mission. Therefore, I polled a handful of my fellow medical student classmates in the mid-2000s to answer these questions. I inquired about their family philosophies and rules, and I found seven key principles.