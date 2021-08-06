Cancel
State Board of Education holds Emergency Meeting on mask mandates

By Karen Curtis
850wftl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Board of Education may rule to allow parents the option of private school on the taxpayers’ dime to avoid a mask mandate. The State Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting at 11 a.m., on Friday to consider emergency rules that would allow parents opposed to mask mandates the option of private schooling for their kids. The meeting is open to the public via conference call at 1-800-367-2403 with the confirmation code 8000177 and is scheduled to air on the Florida Channel.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gary Farmer
Person
Richard Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Education#Private Schools#Mandates#State Law#Emergency Meeting#The Florida Channel#Cdc#Hope Scholarship#Democrat#Lighthouse Point#The White House
