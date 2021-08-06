Cancel
Hamtramck, MI

Amid public backlash, Esthi Queen Beauty Spa granted land use variance after special ZBA meeting to reconsider

By Rasha Almulaiki
Arab American News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMTRAMCK — On Monday, following growing publicity and several protests, members of the Zoning Board of Appeals convened and unanimously voted to approve a use variance zoning clearance for Esthi Queen Healing Spa to continue operating. This about-face decision overturned the ZBA’s original vote to deny the zoning request made following a controversial meeting held on July 14.

