Southeastern's Jay Artigues named to NCAA Division I Baseball Committee
HAMMOND---Southeastern Louisiana University Director of Athletics Jay Artigues has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Artigues, who is completing his eighth year as the SLU athletic director, will serve a four-year term on the committee that provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series along with the selection and seeding of the 64-team bracket.www.an17.com
