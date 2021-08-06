Cancel
Southeastern's Jay Artigues named to NCAA Division I Baseball Committee

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 13 days ago

HAMMOND---Southeastern Louisiana University Director of Athletics Jay Artigues has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Artigues, who is completing his eighth year as the SLU athletic director, will serve a four-year term on the committee that provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series along with the selection and seeding of the 64-team bracket.

