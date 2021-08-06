Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority names Beth Drost as the new Executive Director
The Cook County/ Grand Marais Economic Development Authority Board has named Beth Drost the new Executive Director of the EDA. Drost, a career-long public servant, is former Chairwoman of the Grand Portage Reservation Tribal Council. As Chairwoman, she presided over the five-member Council and was ultimately responsible for the health, safety and welfare of the tribal nation. She also served […]www.cookcountynews-herald.com
