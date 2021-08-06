Cancel
Essential Releases, August 6th, 2021

Amadhia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Copenhagen producer and DJ Kasper Bjørke is best known for making electronic music with a melancholic bent, danceable on the surface but elegiac underneath. That dark cloud has hung especially heavily over his work in recent years: 2018’s The Fifty Eleven Project was conceived as a soundtrack for a film about Bjørke’s close brush with cancer, while 2019’s Nothing Gold Can Stay worked in a reading of the titular Robert Frost poem, easily some of the most depressing (albeit beautiful) verse ever penned. Given the nature of his discography so far, as well as the current state of the world, you’d think Sprinkles would be his darkest effort yet, a cathartic climax after 15 years of mounting anxieties. Instead, the producer has given us his most uplifting work left, a calming set of electronic tunes built around a thorough-line of hope and renewal, rather than unmitigated dread. He’s described the music as “sitt[ing] somewhere between a holiday on the beach and an night in the club,” no doubt a result of its blissful creation process, a deeply personal refuge: Bjørke wrote and assembled Sprinkles at his family cabin on a secluded beach outside Copenhagen, on a loose creative schedule largely dictated by his kids (what you call nap time, he calls new studio time). “Glassy” and “Kites” coast like Balearic pleasure cruises, their shuffling hi-hats and woodwinds drifting on the breeze; other cuts like “RDV” and “Grace,” with their understated drops and minimal construction, present a refined vision of rave music by cutting out the excesses. After a summer of disappointments and unexpected setbacks, we all could use a mental vacation, and Sprinkles is just the thing. All that’s missing is the yacht and the sunscreen.

MusicAmadhia

The Steoples, “Wide Through The Eyes Of No One”

On their 2017 debut album, Six Rocks, The Steoples laid out a sound centered on instrumentally rich tracks augmented with soaring, cavernous production. On Wide Through The Eyes Of No One the duo of Yeofi Andoh and Gabriel Reyes-Whittaker (aka GB) strip their sound back, peeling away the layers and exposing the tender emotional heart.
Musiccoast1045.com

The Weeknd to release new song “Take My Breath” on Friday, August 6th

The Weeknd has officially announced that his new single “Take My Breath” will be released this Friday. The announcement was shared with an ad made in conjunction with the Tokyo Olympics, which you can view at the links here and here. Following his performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards...
Musickduz.com

KDUZ Classic – August 6th, 1977

Our KDUZ Classic today takes us back to August 6th, 1977, the second of four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, a run that actually consisted of a three week run in July and August, then saw the song return to the top of the chart in September of 1977, spending a record 16 weeks in the top ten, a record that was broken just a year later by this artist’s three older brothers.
MusicAmadhia

The Acid Test, July 2021

Bandcamp’s outer limits continue to be a rewarding place for psychedelia, experimental club, noise, vaporwave, and the wholly uncategorizable. In each volume of Acid Test, Miles Bowe explores its far reaches to dig up hidden gems and obscure oddities. Looking back at July, we explore a metaphysical doom metal epic, the eerie soundtrack to a cancelled video game and a collaborative album from two experimental greats that’s as freaky as a fun house.
MusicAmadhia

Damon & Naomi, “A Sky Record”

Damon & Naomi have operated, from the beginning, through an approach of deeply personal intimacy. Previously two-thirds of dream pop pioneers Galaxie 500, high school sweethearts Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang continued as a duo after the abrupt departure of their guitarist Dean Wareham, who went his own way to form the alt-rock band Luna. At first so gutted by the shake-up that they considered quitting altogether, Krukowski and Yang persevered because their love for making music together outweighed the hurt of losing their band. On their latest release, A Sky Record, it’s clear that after three decades as a group, their hearts are still in it.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

CHERRY GLAZERR - "SOFT DRINK" I started with that synth line," Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy says of the band's dreamy new single. "It just popped into my head while I was driving and I like frantically recorded it into my voice memos while driving to the beach kind of down by Hermosa and Manhattan beach. I was randomly obsessed with the song ‘Naive’ by The Kooks and kind of listening to it a lot, and I think that sound crept in a little. The song is about yearning for some validation. Sometimes all you need is company and you’re not looking for anything specific, just someone to dance with. It was a lonely year obviously haha.”
MusicAmadhia

Freshman Woes, “Thank You Rap Gods”

THANK YOU RAP GODS is a showcase for the production prowess of South Carolina-based producer Freshman Woes, who has enlisted an expansive roster of 16 guest MCs to set bars to his beats. In less capable hands, working with that many different voices would risk making the project feel uneven; but Freshman Woes’s smart and savvy curation makes his full-length debut a cohesive underground hip-hop gem.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn Interview: Kevin Drew On The Making of His New Instrumental Solo Album Influences

In a new interview with mxdwn, Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene discusses the music production app Endlesss he used to write his new solo album Influences, turning to younger generations for inspiration, shutting up during the George Floyd uprisings and reconnecting to the same creative sparks that fueled Broken Social Scene’s debut album over 20 years ago. Drew released Influences July 16 under the name K. D. A. P. on ARTS & CRAFTS.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: July 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. July’s selection includes microcassette collage, improvised violin duets, 112 locked grooves, and the heavy feedback work of a legendary composer.
MusicEDMTunes

Purple Haze Releases Propulsively Driving Techno Opus ‘Faces’

The Dutch electronic music legend Sander van Doorn returns to the release radar as Purple Haze with ‘Faces’. A hard-hitting techno masterpiece that responds to the need of various producers like him to experiment with new sounds and trends. Out now via Armind. ‘Faces’ directly follows his late April-released remix...
Musicedmsauce.com

TheFatRat – Our Song

TheFatRat, gaming music legend known for his massive online following of over 5.6 million YouTube subscribers and extremely popular songs like “Unity,” “Monody (feat. Laura Brehm),” and “Fly Away (feat. Anjulie),” releases his catchy new collaboration, “Our Song.” The chill electronic tune features the seductive vocals of Cecilia Gault, best known for the 2019 smash “Love Me Like You Used To” with Kaskade.
MusicAmadhia

The Best Jazz on Bandcamp: July 2021

This month’s column operates in extremes. There are recommendations for straight-ahead recordings that sail like a fastball over the heart of the plate. And there are recommendations for unconventional and experimental sessions that challenge the notion of what jazz is. The vast distance between those two endpoints goes a long way to illuminating why the modern jazz scene is thriving more than at any point in its history.
Musicmixmag.net

‘Discovery’’s Americana: Why the French love to hate Daft Punk

Read an excerpt from Ben Cardew's new book Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled, published by Velocity Press. New book Daft Punk’s Discovery by Ben Cardew and published by Velocity Press is an homage to a fascinating, troubled beast of an album that casts a huge shadow over the 21st Century. It’s a global view of 'Discovery' as a cultural phenomenon, placing the album at the centre of celebrity culture, fan clubs, video, the music business etc., while also examining its profound musical impact. In the excerpt below, Cardew examines the Daft Punk's affinity with the US and its impact on their homeland reputation.
MusicAmadhia

Liars, “The Apple Drop”

Experimental rock band Liars have been in a constant state of flux for over 20 years now. Every single album—the caustic noise rock of 2004’s They Were Wrong, So We Drowned; the icily electronic WIXIW; their still indefinable 2006 masterpiece Drum’s Not Dead—is another opportunity to leave everything behind and start anew. That uncertainty has never felt stronger than in recent years when Liars became the solo moniker of frontman Angus Andrew following the departure of co-founder Aaron Hemphill in 2017. After cloistered sessions in the Australian bush resulted in two oblique, fragmented companion albums—2017’s Theme From Crying Fountain and 2018’s Titles With The Word Fountain—it felt like Liars’s next move would be to vanish altogether. Now Andrew has returned, joined by new bandmates Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike, with The Apple Drop, an album that reinvents and reinvigorates Liars to grand effect.
Musicdjmag.com

The Sound Of: Alien Jams

Anyone who’s caught themselves in a moment in the corridors of a dark club — where propulsive, main room beats become muffled in the wash of ambient crowd noise and the enticing out-thereisms of Room 2 — has already felt the vibe of Alien Jams. In those moments of surfing suspense between rhythms, moods and temperatures, the dance feels dizzy with cosmic potential. It’s a feeling that Chloe Frieda’s label has bottled and sold across its 18 releases to date.
MusicAmadhia

NTsKi, “Orca”

On her debut album, Kyoto artist and longtime proponent of ‘80s and ‘90s aesthetics, NTsKi, distills her retro influences into sultry R&B set within an experimental music framework. Title track “Orca” sets the tone with breathy vocals carefully layered into intimate, haunting hooks that bring to mind both Bjork and Aaliyah. There’s a clear UK influence in the way NTsKi meshes pop and avant-garde into seamlessly slinky tracks that slowly unfold to a glistening pure pop climax. “On Divination in Sleep,” featuring vocalist Dove, is a hypnagogic bilingual anthem later dressed in EBM chains on Orange Milk label boss Giant Claw’s closing remix, while “Lán sè” is a perfect example of a deconstructed club lullaby with dream pop appeal.
MusicAmadhia

Matthew J. Rolin’s Midwestern Folkways

Even when he’s performing as a solo artist, Columbus, Ohio fingerstyle guitarist Matthew J. Rolin’s work is anchored by the spirit of collaboration—if you’re willing to extend your definition of a collaborator to include unwitting passersby. His submission to NPR’s 2021 Tiny Desk Contest, titled “4th Street,” takes place on his front porch, open notebook and IPA neatly arranged on a relocated end table.
San Francisco, CAKQED

Angel Bat Dawid's Disarming Musical Intimacy

A few years ago, the Chicago composer Angel Bat Dawid began recording pieces of music using her phone's built-in memo function. Those home recordings, featuring her multitracked voice, keyboards and clarinet, became The Oracle, an album almost frightening in its intimacy. The atmosphere picked up by the small microphone on Dawid's phone gave the album a lo-fi yet close personal ambiance, as if eavesdropping on someone's private moments.

