Essential Releases, August 6th, 2021

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Copenhagen producer and DJ Kasper Bjørke is best known for making electronic music with a melancholic bent, danceable on the surface but elegiac underneath. That dark cloud has hung especially heavily over his work in recent years: 2018’s The Fifty Eleven Project was conceived as a soundtrack for a film about Bjørke’s close brush with cancer, while 2019’s Nothing Gold Can Stay worked in a reading of the titular Robert Frost poem, easily some of the most depressing (albeit beautiful) verse ever penned. Given the nature of his discography so far, as well as the current state of the world, you’d think Sprinkles would be his darkest effort yet, a cathartic climax after 15 years of mounting anxieties. Instead, the producer has given us his most uplifting work left, a calming set of electronic tunes built around a thorough-line of hope and renewal, rather than unmitigated dread. He’s described the music as “sitt[ing] somewhere between a holiday on the beach and an night in the club,” no doubt a result of its blissful creation process, a deeply personal refuge: Bjørke wrote and assembled Sprinkles at his family cabin on a secluded beach outside Copenhagen, on a loose creative schedule largely dictated by his kids (what you call nap time, he calls new studio time). “Glassy” and “Kites” coast like Balearic pleasure cruises, their shuffling hi-hats and woodwinds drifting on the breeze; other cuts like “RDV” and “Grace,” with their understated drops and minimal construction, present a refined vision of rave music by cutting out the excesses. After a summer of disappointments and unexpected setbacks, we all could use a mental vacation, and Sprinkles is just the thing. All that’s missing is the yacht and the sunscreen.