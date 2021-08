It was a measure of the void at the top of men’s sprinting since Usain Bolt retired that the first Olympic 100m final without him for 17 years featured an unpredictable hodge-podge of athletes, including 60m specialists and 400m runners, and in the end an Italian long jumper won. “I’ve won an Olympic gold after Bolt, it’s unbelievable,” said Marcell Jacobs of his first major title. “Tonight, staring at the ceiling, perhaps I will realise.”The first thing Jacobs did when he became Olympic champion was to call for an Italian flag, with a wonderfully Italian hand gesture. Born in America...