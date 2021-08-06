Cancel
The Acid Test, July 2021

Cover picture for the articleBandcamp’s outer limits continue to be a rewarding place for psychedelia, experimental club, noise, vaporwave, and the wholly uncategorizable. In each volume of Acid Test, Miles Bowe explores its far reaches to dig up hidden gems and obscure oddities. Looking back at July, we explore a metaphysical doom metal epic, the eerie soundtrack to a cancelled video game and a collaborative album from two experimental greats that’s as freaky as a fun house.

daily.bandcamp.com

The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: July 2021

There are an unusually high amount of collaborations in the best ambient records from this long, hot July. For some, it’s reflective of closeness, as when William Tyler and Luke Schneider recorded their record in the forced intimacy of a pandemic quarantine. For others, like the trans-Atlantic partnership of Requiem & Simon McCorry, their collaboration is only possible because of the advancements in remote recording technology. These records just as often explore the discords of duality as they do their potential harmonies. But the records all reflect a give and take, whether between Tyler’s guitar and Schneider’s pedal steel, or between the past and the present nature that Hollie Kenniff calls home.
Gas Tanks & Synesthesia: The Free Jazz of Germán Bringas

From the street, the club looks nondescript, tucked away in the neighborhood of Portales in Mexico City. The royal blue paint on the façade is flecking away, the last ‘A’ in the sign stating the club’s name—Jazzorca—is broken off. Peer through the wooden slats on the front, and it might not even look open, much less inhabited. But somewhere inside the club is Mexican jazz player/composer Germán Bringas, and Jazzorca is where he has lived—and staged eclectic concerts—for more than three decades.
Bocha & Donte Thomas — “MOON ROCKS”

On “MOON ROCKS,” Bocha and Donte Thomas demonstrate why they’re making so much noise in the Portland hip-hop scene. This collaboration comes from their new record “BUDS,” which was released earlier this summer. Here, the duo bounces a constant flow of deft lyricism and a catchy chorus off of slow rumbling bass production that brilliantly manipulates the tempo of the song. It’s a bona fide banger.
Damon & Naomi, “A Sky Record”

Damon & Naomi have operated, from the beginning, through an approach of deeply personal intimacy. Previously two-thirds of dream pop pioneers Galaxie 500, high school sweethearts Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang continued as a duo after the abrupt departure of their guitarist Dean Wareham, who went his own way to form the alt-rock band Luna. At first so gutted by the shake-up that they considered quitting altogether, Krukowski and Yang persevered because their love for making music together outweighed the hurt of losing their band. On their latest release, A Sky Record, it’s clear that after three decades as a group, their hearts are still in it.
Wolf Alice: Taking Success In Stride

Wolf Alice has always been about the unexpected. Granted, many bands tend to make that claim, but in this case, the evidence is clearly there. While their new album, Blue Weekend, reflects their anthemic, often over-the-top approach, they began life as a duo, a scenario that would suggest a far more measured approach.
The Hellish Delights of Grime Stone Records

Grime Stone Records has only been putting out music for a little over a year, but the label’s discography is already a surprisingly thorough survey of raw black metal, dungeon synth, and their overlapping hinterlands. That’s thanks to the tireless efforts of label founder Abysmal Specter. Under his guidance, Grime Stone’s catalog has swelled to 50-odd releases, with new music dropping so frequently that it’s hard to keep up with.
Matthew J. Rolin’s Midwestern Folkways

Even when he’s performing as a solo artist, Columbus, Ohio fingerstyle guitarist Matthew J. Rolin’s work is anchored by the spirit of collaboration—if you’re willing to extend your definition of a collaborator to include unwitting passersby. His submission to NPR’s 2021 Tiny Desk Contest, titled “4th Street,” takes place on his front porch, open notebook and IPA neatly arranged on a relocated end table.
NTsKi, “Orca”

On her debut album, Kyoto artist and longtime proponent of ‘80s and ‘90s aesthetics, NTsKi, distills her retro influences into sultry R&B set within an experimental music framework. Title track “Orca” sets the tone with breathy vocals carefully layered into intimate, haunting hooks that bring to mind both Bjork and Aaliyah. There’s a clear UK influence in the way NTsKi meshes pop and avant-garde into seamlessly slinky tracks that slowly unfold to a glistening pure pop climax. “On Divination in Sleep,” featuring vocalist Dove, is a hypnagogic bilingual anthem later dressed in EBM chains on Orange Milk label boss Giant Claw’s closing remix, while “Lán sè” is a perfect example of a deconstructed club lullaby with dream pop appeal.
Tom Scharpling Picks His Bandcamp Favorites

When I get on the phone with Tom Scharpling, it’s shortly before the release of his first book, It Never Ends, and he’s feeling more than a little bit overwhelmed. This is not to say that the veteran screenwriter, music video director, and host of The Best Show (a radio show-turned-podcast and extension of his comedy project, Scharpling & Wurster, with Jon Wurster of Superchunk and many other notable indie rock bands) is new to publicity cycles. (He was a sportswriter and music writer for a number of years, too, so he’s also used to sitting in my seat.) It’s just that It Never Ends is… different.
Soulfly split with guitarist Marc Rizzo

Max Cavalera announced on his streaming Facebook show “Max Trax,” that Soulfly has let guitarist Marc Rizzo go due to personal reasons. Watch the episode of “Max Trax” down below. Cavalera went on to announce that longtime friend and Fear Factory guitarist and founder Dino Cazares will be playing guitar on the upcoming Soulfly tour, which kicks off August 20th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Tommy Trash’s “Tectonic” Exists on the Edge Between Danger and Pleasure

On his latest single, Tommy Trash takes the thrill and abandon “Bad Habits” promised (but never delivered upon) and turns it into piano-haunted lust. “Tectonic” shrouds itself in nocturnal fog and highway tunnel whispers, hums, then throbs with the tension of limbs glancing off each other on the dancefloor. Kiesza’s voice, as always, feels aerodynamic, inflected with pressure-point precision. “Now that you belong to me, slip away into our maze,” she commands, distant and icy before pulling you in from behind. It’s the headrush friction of desire, IV-dripped into a just-beneath-the-skin pulse.
Liars, “The Apple Drop”

Experimental rock band Liars have been in a constant state of flux for over 20 years now. Every single album—the caustic noise rock of 2004’s They Were Wrong, So We Drowned; the icily electronic WIXIW; their still indefinable 2006 masterpiece Drum’s Not Dead—is another opportunity to leave everything behind and start anew. That uncertainty has never felt stronger than in recent years when Liars became the solo moniker of frontman Angus Andrew following the departure of co-founder Aaron Hemphill in 2017. After cloistered sessions in the Australian bush resulted in two oblique, fragmented companion albums—2017’s Theme From Crying Fountain and 2018’s Titles With The Word Fountain—it felt like Liars’s next move would be to vanish altogether. Now Andrew has returned, joined by new bandmates Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike, with The Apple Drop, an album that reinvents and reinvigorates Liars to grand effect.
Sepultura's SepulQuarta: fans craving reimaginings risk disappointment

When Covid-19 necessitated the era of livestreaming, metal bands quickly got creative to make their virtual gigs outshine the rest. Code Orange effectively resurrected the MTV Unplugged format, while Lamb Of God barrelled through albums in full and Trivium unearthed rarities on Twitch. Sepultura, concurrently, debuted SepulQuarta: a Youtube series during which the idols played one of their up-to-35-year-old ragers in isolation, with prestigious guests joining.
Julien Baker announces ‘Little Oblivion’ remix EP

Julien Baker has announced a new EP, ‘Little Oblivions Remixes’. It will feature reworks of tracks from her 2021 album ‘Little Oblivions’ by artists like Half Waif, Gordi, Jesu, Thao and others. To coincide with the announcement, Baker also released a remix of ‘Bloodshot’ by ambient producer Helios. In a...
Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
‘B&B’ Spoilers: Paris And Finn’s Alliance Begins, Secrets Kept From Steffy?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers suggest John “Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be keeping secrets from his new bride Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But he will find a confidant. B&B spoilers for the week of August 16 to August 20 reveal he confides in Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). That is not the best way to begin a marriage. However with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) as your birth mom, there is bound to be deception.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.

