Susanna Fogel Revisits ‘The Flight Attendant’ As She Preps ‘Cat People’ [Interview]
Guiding a show as unconventional as “The Flight Attendant” would be a tough task for any director. Adapted from Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel, the series was one part thriller, one part comedy, and one part mystery with a wee bit of grounded drama thrown into the mix. The result was HBO Max’s first breakout hit, a show so popular it’s already been extended from a one-off limited series to an ongoing episodic. While the series was originally developed by creator Steve Yockey and executive producer and star Kaley Cuoco, a good deal of credit for its successful takeoff has to go to director Susanna Fogel.theplaylist.net
