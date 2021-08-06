Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Eva Laverne (Phillips) Lee 1935 – 2021

therooseveltreview.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo services are planned at present for Laverne Lee. Eva Laverne Lee, known to virtually everyone as Laverne, was born Oct. 29, 1935 in Olton, TX to the home of Zelta Maye (Bell) and James Orby Phillips, and died on the evening of Aug. 2, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Laverne grew up in Rogers, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. She went on to attend Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. She returned to Causey to make her home until her death.

www.therooseveltreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#S Club#Rogers High School#School Bus#The Dora Schools#Causey Homemaker S Club#The Causey Woman S Club#The All School Reunion#Dominos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy