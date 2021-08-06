Eva Laverne (Phillips) Lee 1935 – 2021

No services are planned at present for Laverne Lee. Eva Laverne Lee, known to virtually everyone as Laverne, was born Oct. 29, 1935 in Olton, TX to the home of Zelta Maye (Bell) and James Orby Phillips, and died on the evening of Aug. 2, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Laverne grew up in Rogers, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1953. She went on to attend Wayland Baptist University in Plainview. She returned to Causey to make her home until her death.