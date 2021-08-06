Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘In The Same Breath’ Trailer: Nanfu Wang Chronicles The Pandemic’s Early Days In A Harrowing New Documentary

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does someone document the onset of a pandemic? Director Nanfu Wang found herself tasked with that very question; her response is the Sundance 2021 selection “In The Same Breath.” The documentary is an unflinching look at Wuhan during the COVID pandemic’s earliest days. It’s a portrait of how one city confronted the unknown while also focusing on the human toll that is sometimes forgotten. It sounds like something you may want to avoid, we’ve all faced so much emotional trauma, but you watch five seconds of this trailer and you are gripped.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Chronicles#Pandemic#Covid#Hbo Documentary Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
MoviesComicBook

Sharksploitation Documentary to Chronicle Impact of Sharks in Horror Films

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped birth the idea of a blockbuster, proving just how captivated movie fans were by horror movies focusing on sharks, with the all-new documentary Sharksploitation set to explore the nature of shark cinema and the countless films that attempted to replicate the success of the adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. Shortly after Jaws debuted, audiences were treated to films like Piranha and Orca, which focused on the horrors of animals that lurked under the surface of the water, while recent efforts like the Sharknado series dominate social media whenever they debut, if only for audiences to revel in their absurdity.
MoviesHollywood News

Here’s the latest trailer for genre sequel ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

Don’t Breathe was one of my favourite films in the year it was release and would have been absolutely fine if there were no follow-up movies in the series at all. However, the feature was so well-received that a sequel is indeed inbound and there’s a brand new trailer doing the rounds online as the release date approaches.
Movieswfpk.org

New trailer released for Oasis documentary

Today, August 10th, marks 25 years since the first of two Oasis performances at Knebworth Park in England. In honor of the milestone, a new trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996. The concerts were witnessed by over a quarter of a million fans from all...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Flabbergasted As People Use Plot Of The Movie To Defend Anti-Vax Claims

Typically, The Playlist doesn’t like to mix movie news with politics, but sometimes, that’s just impossible. Sometimes, you have a social media trend that is so ridiculous and tied to a movie plot that can’t ignore it. And that’s exactly what’s happening with the latest anti-vaccine news using the plot of “I Am Legend” to explain why people shouldn’t get the COVID vaccine. It’s bonkers. So much so, it drew the ire of the film’s screenwriter.
TV & Videoswfpk.org

VIDEO: Showtime Shares New Trailer for Rick James Documentary

Showtime has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming documentary chronicling the life of legendary artist Rick James. The new documentary, titled Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James, aims to show viewers the most in-depth look into the ups and downs of James’ life. Directed by Emmy-nominated...
TV & VideosGolf Digest

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for its Malice at the Palace documentary and it looks wild

What if we told you that 30 for 30 wasn’t the only player in the sports documentary game anymore? On Tuesday, August 10th, Netflix are getting into the game in a big way with their new standalone documentary, ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace.’ Obviously, you’d be hard-pressed to find more compelling subject matter than the iconic, controversial, and still deeply misunderstood Auburn Hills rumble, but you still have to do it justice. From the looks of the latest trailer that dropped on Wednesday, the streaming giant are doing exactly that. Buckle up.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: RAGING FIRE Barely Smolders

Shan (Donnie Yen) is a stubborn and incorruptible officer in the Hong Kong police. Immune to bribes and cajoling from senior officials in the force Shan soon finds himself and his team shut out of the big cases. After a high profile drug bust turns deadly Shan discovers that a former police officer Ngo (Nicholas Tse) has brought together his old team of disgraced officers. They will stop at nothing to reign terror in the streets of Hong Kong for the injustice they had been dealt years before.
Movies/Film

Don’t Breathe 2 Red Band Trailer

Well, that’s definitely a red band trailer! It’s a pretty standard genre go-to move to take a much older and violent man and pair him with an innocent child (usually a girl) who needs protecting. Set eight years after the events of the first film, Don’t Breathe 2 kicks off when a group of kidnappers attempt to snatch the child (Madelyn Grace) from Lang’s The Blind Man. Some rather nasty and heart-pounding violence ensues.
Moviestheplaylist.net

John David Washington Talks The “Survival Of The Theatrical Experience” While At ‘Beckett’ Premiere

No matter who you believe, whether it’s the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) saying theaters are being destroyed by streaming or perhaps studios trying to explain how streaming and theatrical release models will benefit everyone involved, the truth is that the theatrical experience is changing in a big way. And some, like John David Washington, are concerned about the survival of the big screen experience.
Moviescityxtramagazine.com

A New Documentary Tells the Harrowing History of Conversion Therapy

It is believed that more than 700,00 people have been through religious-affiliated conversion therapy programs—which assert that an LGBTQ person’s sexuality or gender identity can be changed—since the movement to promote conversion therapy took hold in the cultural mainstream in the 1960s and 70s in the United States. And that number falls far short of the movement’s true impact, argues Kristine Stolakis, the director of Pray Away, a new documentary on the practice that premiered on Netflix on Aug. 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Community Policy