‘In The Same Breath’ Trailer: Nanfu Wang Chronicles The Pandemic’s Early Days In A Harrowing New Documentary

How does someone document the onset of a pandemic? Director Nanfu Wang found herself tasked with that very question; her response is the Sundance 2021 selection “In The Same Breath.” The documentary is an unflinching look at Wuhan during the COVID pandemic’s earliest days. It’s a portrait of how one city confronted the unknown while also focusing on the human toll that is sometimes forgotten. It sounds like something you may want to avoid, we’ve all faced so much emotional trauma, but you watch five seconds of this trailer and you are gripped.