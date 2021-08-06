Cancel
‘John Wick 4’s Chad Stahelski Developing 1970s-Set Assasin Thriller ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros.

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Chad Stahelski is a busy man, he’s currently shooting “John Wick 4” in Germany with Keanu Reeves back in the lead role, and Lionsgate already has plans for “John Wick 5.” But he’s lining up even more beyond the world of ‘Wick.’ Deadline reports that Warner Bros. and Stahelski are teaming to develop a new incarnation of the 1979 novel “Shibumi” written by Trevanian (“The Eiger Sanction“) with the possibility that it could turn into a directing vehicle.

