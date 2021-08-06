‘John Wick 4’s Chad Stahelski Developing 1970s-Set Assasin Thriller ‘Shibumi’ For Warner Bros.

As if the John Wick series wasn’t enough, it would appear that another story of revenge, espionage, and of the fury brought on by one antagonist or another is going to be coming to Warner Bros. eventually. The novel titled Shibumi by Trevanian is going to be given a place at WB at some point and will apparently be taken on by Chad Stahelski. The synopsis of the novel is actually rather interesting and could be something worth watching since the premise is intriguing enough to give a second thought to. Revenge stories, assassins, spies, all of it eventually comes around at various times to entertain those that have a vested interest in such things, and Shibumi is bound to be the same way since the story is one of those that brings to mind a great number of revenge stories involving a highly-trained individual that might have believed that they were done with fighting and bloodshed. Such stories are quite attractive since they usually involve actors that are capable of playing someone that has seen a little too much and are ready to settle into a peaceful existence.