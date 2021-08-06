Cancel
Houston County, AL

Houston County implements mask mandate for county buildings and employees

By Staff Reports
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective Monday, all Houston County employees and anyone entering a county facility will be required to wear a mask, County Commission Chairman Mark Culver announced Friday. This new mask mandate will be in addition to a temperature check when entering a building. “After evaluating the continuing impact of the ongoing...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Level Plains, ALsoutheastsun.com

Level Plains City facilities closed

The Level Plains City Council unanimously voted to close city hall and the community center in accordance with COVID precautions at a council meeting Monday, Aug. 9. The council vote was taken during a short, somber council meeting at the community center which began on the heels of news of the untimely dead of longtime city magistrate and clerk Kim Baker.
Snohomish County, WAKGMI

New mask mandate for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – An indoor mask mandate has returned to one county in Western Washington. Snohomish County’s health officer has announced the return of an indoor masking mandate for all residents age 5 and older whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. He says the move is necessary after the...
Guilford County, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

County issues indoor mask mandate

GUILFORD COUNTY — To prevent the rapidly spreading delta variant, Guilford County will require wearing face masks indoors in all businesses, establishments and public places, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Acting as Guilford County’s Board of Health, the board of commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday afternoon to pass...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Limited mask mandates set to return in some county- and town-owned buildings

Both the delta variant and unvaccinated visitors are creating an increasingly high incidence rate in Summit County, causing concern among the county’s elected officials. Officials feel the threat to the community is so high that beginning Monday, Aug. 16, visitors to all county facilities will need to wear a mask whether or not they’re vaccinated.
Walworth County, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Employees, Public to Wear Masks in Walworth County Buildings Regardless of Vaccination Status; County is Listed as an Area of High Transmission

The following information was provided by Walworth County. Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Walworth County is now asking all employees and members of the public who are conducting business in County-owned facilities to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status when in public spaces or in contact with others. This change becomes effective August 9, 2021.
Coffee County, ALDothan Eagle

County BOE approves TEAM contracts

The Coffee County Board of Education approved 10 TEAMS teacher contracts out of a possible 26 to start off the 2021-2022 school year. On May 6, Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act, designed to fill every Alabama school with credentialed math and science teachers in grades 6-12.
Henderson, KY14news.com

Henderson requiring masks in county buildings

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Exec. Brad Schneider said starting Monday, visitors in all county buildings will be required to wear masks. He says staff will also be required to wear masks when they are interacting with visitors. This comes as many businesses and now schools are once...
Orange County, FLDothan Eagle

Peacock presented with FAC Presidential Advocacy Award

The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) presented Jackson County James Peacock with the Presidential Advocacy Award for his work during the 2021 Legislative Session at its recent Annual Conference in Orange County, Florida. The FAC Presidential Advocacy Award recognizes county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC...
Houston County, ALDothan Eagle

Houston County Schools updating facilities, expanding schools

A slew of construction projects will be hitting the campuses of many Houston County schools this year as leaders seek to catch up to a growing number of students and fix outdated infrastructure. The Houston County Schools Board initiated several large projects when members voted on taking out an $18...
Vigo County, INWashington Times-Herald

Vigo County commissioners will not mandate masks

TERRE HAUTE — Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Monday said it will not mandate wearing masks in county government facilities. "In Vigo County, we believe health decisions are best made by individuals, not national heath agencies," the commissioners said in a written statement signed by Commissioners Mike Morris, Chris Switzer and Brendan Kearns.
Schenectady County, NYDaily Gazette

Schenectady County reinstates mask policy in county buildings

Everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, will need to begin wearing masks inside county facilities again starting Monday, the county announced Friday. Schenectady County has been designated an area with substantial transmission risk for COVID. “While we know the vaccine is effective, we also know that the Delta variant is...
Montgomery County, MDfox5dc.com

Montgomery County mask mandate

As the Delta variant continues to increase and mask mandates reinstate worldwide, Montgomery County considers reinstating it. Dr. Travis Gayles Montgomery County Health Officer talks about the Delta variant in his community.
Prince George's County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Reinstates Mask Requirement In County Buildings; Employees Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing

LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County is reinstating COVID-19 protocols in its county buildings, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday. County employees who are working in person will be required to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19. Masks will be required in all county government buildings starting Friday, August 6 at 5:00 PM. “The new Delta variant is particularly concerning, and we are taking additional precautions in County Government to keep our employees safe at work,” said Alsobrooks. “The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, so we continue to encourage everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.” A timeline and policies for the employee vaccination policy is being drafted, officials said. On Monday, Anne Arundel County announced similar protocols.
Washington County, ORPosted by
Regal Courier

Washington County again requiring masks in county buildings

Although it leads Oregon's 36 counties in the adult COVID-19 vaccination rate, cases are trending upward.The Washington County government is re-instituting a requirement that county employees and visitors alike wear masks in county buildings — regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. With cases and hospitalizations trending downward, the county lifted its mask requirement in public buildings in late June. But as the delta variant drives a new surge, County Administrator Tanya Ange says the county government is again requiring that people mask up in buildings like the Washington County Courthouse, the Charles D. Cameron Public Services Building,...
Jackson County, MOthemissouritimes.com

Jackson County reinstating mask mandate

Jackson County is reinstating its indoor mask mandate Monday, following other communities amid rising coronavirus case rates. Masks will be required for everyone age 5 and older regardless of vaccination status. The order will remain in effect for 30 days in an effort to stay in line with a new state law limiting emergency health orders to a 30-day period before requiring approval from the local governing body.

