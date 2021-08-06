Cancel
St. Louis City extends eviction moratorium until October 3

By Becky Willeke
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS– All evictions in St. Louis City will be suspended until October 3. It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new moratorium on evictions. The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states...

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

