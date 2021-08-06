Cancel
TV Series

8 TV Shows to Watch If You’re Already Missing “Kevin Can F**k Himself”

By Lillian Brown
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. “Kevin Can F**k Himself” just wrapped its first season on AMC. The show, starring “Schitt’s Creek” Annie Murphy, follows beleaguered wife Allison after she kills her husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). And the finale left plenty of questions unanswered that might have you already wondering: when is season two??

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

NFLPosted by
Best Life

7 New Netflix Shows You Can Watch This Weekend

Congratulations, you made it to Friday! That's no small feat, so you deserve to sit back, relax, and be entertained for the next couple of days. To that end, we've compiled some of the most promising (and weirdest) shows to be added to Netflix recently, including new premieres and seasons that just became streamable. This is quite the varied crop, with the latest season of the most popular show on TV, a reality series about truly heinous tattoos, and an animated series that will take you right back to the Saturday mornings of your childhood. Read on for our latest Netflix recommendations.
CelebritiesPopculture

Nicole Kidman Jokes She Was 'Bats— Crazy' During the Filming of New Hulu Series

Nicole Kidman was "bats— crazy" while getting in character for her upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers. The actress explained how deeply she got into playing wellness resort director Masha in the upcoming series, set to be released Aug. 18 on the streamer, during a Television Critics Association panel in which she revealed she stayed in character for five months while filming.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Chris Elliott's Action Family Preceded Kevin Can F--k Himself's Genre Mashup by 35 Years

With its unusual, genre-hopping structure and pointed critique of misogynistic pop culture, Kevin Can F—k Himself has been one of 2021’s most fascinating TV shows. Starring Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy as a mistreated, gaslit, and emotionally abused housewife who decides to kill her oaf of a husband, Kevin Can F—k Himself uses the structure and tone of a traditional, multi-camera sitcom to underscore the toxic marriage she’s felt trapped in for the last decade. When husband Kevin is around, everything looks and feels like The King of Queens or According to Jim, complete with overly bright lighting, a constant laugh track, and a cartoonish husband who seems oblivious to his wife’s needs and desires and who disrespects her at every turn. When Murphy’s character Allison is out of Kevin’s orbit, the show immediately drops the sitcom façade and adopts the visual language of a prestige TV show or morose indie drama. The constant braying of the unseen audience makes Kevin’s toxic behavior even more grotesque, whereas the format change reflects Allison’s isolation, depression, and anger. It’s an ingenious device and the show’s defining feature.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

9 Shows Like Schitt's Creek You Should Watch If You Miss Schitt's Creek

Revisiting Schitt's Creek is always a good idea. Dan and Eugene Levy's comedy about the (formerly) exorbitantly rich Rose family, who were forced to start over in a small town, built up a cult following — and eventually went on to sweep the Emmys after its final season — thanks to its kind-hearted storytelling, excellent cast, and ability to make its audience laugh and cry all at once. A lot of shows that make you feel good sacrifice laughs, but what makes Schitt's unique is how its strange, biting sense of humor is always present throughout its six-season run. If you just finished another rewatch and are looking to branch out, we have a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

Top 8 Worth Watching TV Shows & Movies Available on Apple TV+

The biggest competitor of Netflix has always been Apple TV+, and everyone knows about this age-old rivalry. The clash between these two proves the best quality movies, series, and TV shows. We’ve talked about Netflix Top Shows all the time, but now it’s time we discuss the best in Apple TV Plus.
TV & Videosshesafullonmonet.com

“Kevin Can F Himself” Uses The American Sitcom To Challenge Gender Norms

The traditional sitcom has always been a staple of American popular culture as it explores the idea of what it means for a family to embody the “American dream.” The sitcom wife and husband happily assume their opposing gender roles — the breadwinner and the homemaker; the rational husband and the emotional wife; the charming husband and the nagging wife.
TV SeriesElite Daily

10 Shows Like Outer Banks To Watch If You're Craving More Adventure

After Season 1 of Netflix's Outer Banks was released in April 2020, the hijinks pulled off by five mischievous North Carolina teens had viewers instantly locked in. When Season 2 premiered on July 30, it was official: Pogue life is the best life. If you breezed through both seasons too fast and are eagerly searching for more shows like Outer Banks, you're in luck. While there might only be one group of Pogues, there are lots of other series to scratch that OBX itch.
TV Serieshowtogeek.com

13 Free TV Shows You Can Stream on HBO Max Right Now

There are many shows available on streaming platforms, and a great way to choose a new one is by watching the first episode. Usually, you have to sign up and pay to test one episode, but HBO Max has announced that it is offering the pilots of 13 popular shows for free.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Kevin Can F Himself season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the season 1 finale today, can you expect a Kevin Can F Himself season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely that the Annie Murphy-led series ends up getting canceled?. The first thing that we should note here comes from the department of facts: Nothing has been...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki: Best Shows to Watch If You’re Missing the God of Mischief

The God of mischief might be off in a different timeline prepping for a second season but we still need something to put in our eyes. Assuming you’ve already binged the MCU shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’ve rounded up some other great series that could scratch that Loki-shaped itch. Some of these are spiritually similar, some are great showcases of Loki’s cast and others explore similar themes. All are crackers though and well worth setting your tempad for.
TV ShowsRottentomatoes.com

12 TV Shows You Should Binge-Watch This August

Two beloved series bid adieu this month on NBC and AMC, while we welcome in much-anticipated sophomore seasons from the likes of Comedy Central, HBO Max, Showtime, and more. With plenty of binge-worthy series to go around, let’s break down what you should be catching up on this August. 80%
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho to Star in Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen. Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister. Written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, the untitled film is produced by Animal Pictures’ Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

TV picks: Television shows you'll want to watch this week

“Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” — As the country continues to grapple with its racial history, this compelling documentary series chronicles Barack Obama’s youth, his rise in politics and his challenging eight-year presidency. Over three parts, it examines how his ascension to the White House was a historic step forward for the United States, but also exposed the lingering need to address issues of racial justice and the country’s checkered past. Through a present-day lens, it strives to reflect on the Obama administration with a new understanding of the personal obstacles he faced. (9 p.m. Tuesday, HBO).
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon Shine in Hulu's Thrilling Limited Series

A lottery winner, a drug-addicted former footballer, and a grieving family walk into a bar. Well, more like a smoothie bar. Nine Perfect Strangers, the latest collaboration between author Liane Moriarty and Nicole Kidman (and adapted for TV by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth), is a captivating limited series on Hulu that follows a group of individuals all brought to the gorgeous Tranquillum House for a wellness retreat. As they learn more about their cryptic host and what brought them there, it’s clear nothing is as peaceful as it seems.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tituss Burgess Joins ‘Annie Live’ for NBC (Exclusive)

Annie Live continues to come into focus for NBC. The production, scheduled to air Dec. 2, has tapped Tituss Burgess to play the role of Rooster, the underhanded brother of the ruthless Miss Hannigan. The six-time Emmy-nominated Kimmy Schmidt alum joins a cast that includes Empire alum Taraji P. Henson as Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace. The role of Annie has yet to be announced. Annie Live brings former NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt back to the network as an exec producer alongside Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski share directing duties. The...
MoviesFremont Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Hulu: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and New Steve Martin, Selena Gomez Series

Hulu has an abundance of new offerings in August, including a couple of intriguing original series and movies, some long-awaited premieres from FX and FXX, one of the most acclaimed documentaries from this year’s Sundance, and a handful of films that played theaters not that long ago (albeit theaters still largely empty due to the pandemic). All that and the first major acting work from one of our most beloved comic stars. You’ll have to wait until the end of the month for that one, but the opening weeks of August include an extremely promising new comedy. Let’s start there. Watch...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Trailer: HBO Max’s Acclaimed Comedy About Struggling Siblings Returns In August

What happens when the definition of success suddenly changes? Two siblings are learning what it means to move on from prominence in “The Other Two.” The comedy series returns for a second season, and this time another character is finding her chance at fame. Now a popular talk show host, Pat’s own rise to stardom is challenging how an entire family feels about being in the spotlight. Alterations to “The Other Two” don’t just stop with storylines. Originally airing on Comedy Central during its first season, the show is now a part of HBO Max.

