GPU-Z 2.41.0

Geforce Laptop Thunderbolt Tiger Lake Touchscreen Windows XPS. After a little delay, we have finally received a sample of the new Dell XPS 15 9510 with the Core i7-11800H (Tiger Lake-H), the 3.5K OLED screen and the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Dell advertises the 45W version of the RTX 3050 Ti on its website, so it is one of the slowest models available (range between 35 up to 80W TGP). During our initial tests with the XPS 15, however, we noticed that the performance is not stable and there will be a performance drop of around 20% after a very short period.