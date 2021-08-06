GPU-Z 2.41.0

AMD announced the latest product in the Radeon RX 6000 series, the AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT graphics card, designed to deliver the highest frame rate, high fidelity and fast response in 1080p gaming. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that powers next-generation desktops, laptops, consoles, mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. 32MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory and other advanced features, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built for the ever-increasing needs of modern gaming. It also supports the cutting-edge AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open source solution, designed to boost frame rates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences.
