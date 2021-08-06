Cancel
Sports

Liu Shiying wins gold medal in javelin on first throw of evening

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of the 12 women competing in the women’s javelin final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Friday had up to six potential attempts to get the furthest throw. China’s Liu Shiying, evidently, only needed one. In her first throw – the first throw of the evening, at that –...

