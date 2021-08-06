At a Massive Union Rally, the Promise of a Better South

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Unemployment Workers Union will hold a rally Thursday night in Baltimore as they continue to fight for the thousands of Marylanders who have yet to receive unemployment benefits. UWU filed an amended class-action lawsuit to help unemployed Marylanders get the benefits they are owed. “These workers’ claims are languishing in the dysfunctional Maryland Labor Department, either falsely labeled as a fraud, put on hold, or claimants have not been able to file certifications or claims because of the failed Beacon system,” the UWU said in a press release. Some workers are expected to give testimony at the rally, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. across from Baltimore City Hall (100 Holiday Street). The assembly will be stream on the UWU’s Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/JEVEFw5e4X — Unemployed Workers Union (@uwu_workers) July 27, 2021