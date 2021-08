Open up the mesh and also location it over the opening. Leaving at the very least a half-inch around the edge of the opening, start reducing. Scissors worked terrific; much better than an utility knife, as a matter of fact. You can also trace the patch with a pen while holding it in position and then remove it for trimming. However in my experience, it’s easier to simply hold it approximately the hole as well as cut as you hold it in position. You do not need to be extremely exact, as long as you leave enough harmonize overlapping the outer sides of the hole.