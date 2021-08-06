Is Netflix’s ‘Midnight Mass’ Secretly Mike Flanagan’s Next ‘Haunting’?
With the success of his 2019 Stephen King-adjacent horror hit Doctor Sleep and spine-tingling turns toward heady supernatural drama with two Netflix series, 2018's Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up, 2020's The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan has quickly become the kind of filmmaker whose name comes regularly attached to the descriptive phrase "…from the mind of." Fans just love Flanagan's cerebral take on the business of scares.
