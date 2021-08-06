Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

St. Vincent prime minister injured in anti-vaccine protest

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9iWT_0bJoycEV00
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019 file photo, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters. Gonsalves was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island, officials said late Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest led by nurses and other workers in the eastern Caribbean island, officials said late Thursday.

Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover, according to a statement from his office.

However, the prime minister will be flown to Barbados for further medical treatment including an MRI scan, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves told Parliament on Thursday, according to local media.

Authorities said Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of some 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire.

“Such an act is to be unequivocally condemned,” his office said.

The attack was criticized by others including Ronald Sanders, ambassador to the Organization of American States.

“This development in Caribbean politics is reprehensible,” he said.

Local media quoted Senator Julian Francis saying that an unidentified woman had been arrested. No further details were immediately available.

The protest was organized by unions representing nurses, police and other workers who claimed that the government planned to mandate vaccines for certain employees. Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Gonsalves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Anti#Caribbean Island#Protest Riot#Ap#Mri#Finance#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Posted by
The Hill

French anti-vaccine protests compare themselves to Jews in Nazi Germany, sparking criticism

French anti-coronavirus vaccine protesters who compared themselves to Jews in Nazi Germany have received widespread condemnation from across the country. As The Associated Press reported on Monday, more than 100,000 demonstrators marched around France on Saturday, some wearing yellow stars similar to the ones Nazis forced Jews to wear. Others carried signs referring to the Auschwitz death camp and the South African apartheid regime.
ProtestsNew York Post

Greek protesters clash with cops over COVID-19 vaccines

More than 4,000 protesters took to the streets of Athens on Saturday amid continued clashes with Greek police over vaccine mandates for some workers. The mostly peaceful protests turned violent as pockets of protesters launched Molotov cocktails at cops, who responded by deploying water cannons and tear gas, The Hill reported.
AdvocacyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

South Africans protest killings in Durban suburb in rioting

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Supporters of South Africa’s leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, on Thursday demonstrated against the killings of 36 people in Phoenix, a suburb of Durban, during the recent violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal province. More than 1,000 people marched through Phoenix to hand police a statement...
Del Norte County, CAcrescentcitytimes.com

PROTEST AT HOSPITAL

NOTHING surprises me the level of depth our Government will debase itself, in order to force us to comply. Very dangerous. I support one’s right to choose if one refuses to be vaccinated. More and more stories are becoming known of serious consequences for those who have been vaccinated. You...
ProtestsMarietta Daily Journal

Despite ban on demonstrations against COVID measures, thousands protest in Berlin

BERLIN — Thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin on Sunday despite the ban on several demonstrations, including those from the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement, which is skeptical of the German government's anti-coronavirus measures. There were several clashes between protesters and police, while water cannon were deployed at...
CNET

French anti-vax protesters condemned for using Nazi icon

France has endured three national lockdowns and its president wants to stave off a fourth. To this end, President Emmanuel Macron last week introduced a "health pass" system that will soon require citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to frequent cafes, restaurants, shopping centers and more. The announcement...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Protesters opposed to COVID measures clash with police in Paris

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French anti-riot police fired teargas on Saturday as clashes erupted during protests in central Paris against COVID-19 restrictions and a vaccination campaign, television reported. Police sought to push back demonstrators near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after protesters had knocked over a police motorbike...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Phillip J. Pierre Sworn in as New St. Lucia Prime Minister

Phillip J. Pierre was sworn in as the 12th Prime Minister of St. Lucia, since independence in 1979, seeking the “divine intervention in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of St. Lucia. Pierre, 66, an economist/accountant, led the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) to a convincing victory in...
ProtestsThe Independent

France anti-vax and anti-health pass protests take aim at Macron

It’s a battle of numbers. Last weekend 160,000 took to the streets across France against the Covid vaccination programme and looming restrictions on those without jabs. At the same time President Macron, 16,000km away in French Polynesia, sent a self-congratulatory tweet promoting his “tough-love” approach. He said a new milestone...
HealthPosted by
AFP

French parliament adopts vaccine passports law despite protests

France's parliament voted to make vaccine passports a key part of daily life in the battle against Covid-19 on Sunday, after a compromise between lawmakers from the upper and lower houses. The breakthrough in talks came a day after France was again shaken by protests against the rules that saw over 160,000 rally and dozens arrested. President Emmanuel Macron last week ordered that the health pass -- proof of full vaccination or a negative test -- would be required for the French to visit venues such as cinemas or nightclubs. The announcement was a move by Macron to make vaccinations the top weapon against Covid-19 as new variants emerge, essentially requiring people to become vaccinated if they want to continue daily routines.
ProtestsNewsweek

French Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Crowd Protesting COVID Passes

French police dressed in full riot gear were seen using tear gas and physical force on Saturday to disperse hundreds of thousands of people who were protesting the country's new COVID-19 health pass. Some 3,000 security forces were deployed in Paris as several anti-pass demonstrations took place across the country's...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Malaysians stage anti-govt protest despite Covid curbs

Hundreds of black-clad Malaysians staged an anti-government protest Saturday in defiance of a ban on public gatherings under coronavirus curbs, piling pressure on the embattled prime minister to resign.  Police told local media that the protesters will be called in for questioning as they had violated the ban on gatherings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy