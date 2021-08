Why does that matter? Don't we all do our banking online now? Why does it matter if there's a building to visit?. Well, here's one example: I serve on our youth baseball board in Medina and at our most recent meeting we had to discuss how we'll handle it next season when we need to get change for the concession stand and make deposits from registration fees and concessions profits. It's not unusual to have games three nights in a week during parts of the summer. Previously, the lady who heads up that part of our venture could just go into the bank in town and do our business when needed.