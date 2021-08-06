Cancel
Bramwell, WV

Child Law Services holding poker run benefit with ATV prize

By Greg Jordan for the Princeton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAMWELL — A 2021 Polaris ATV is among the prizes that will be available this August when a local restaurant and lodging business hosts a benefit for ChildLaw Services, inc. On Aug. 14, Buffalo Trail Restaurant and Cabins in Bluewell will be hosting an ATV Poker Run for a Cause to benefit ChildLaw Services, Inc., according to Karen Kelley of ChildLaw Services. Buffalo Trail has donated a 2021 Polaris ATV for the grand prize.

