Child Law Services holding poker run benefit with ATV prize

BRAMWELL — A 2021 Polaris ATV is among the prizes that will be available this August when a local restaurant and lodging business hosts a benefit for ChildLaw Services, inc. On Aug. 14, Buffalo Trail Restaurant and Cabins in Bluewell will be hosting an ATV Poker Run for a Cause to benefit ChildLaw Services, Inc., according to Karen Kelley of ChildLaw Services. Buffalo Trail has donated a 2021 Polaris ATV for the grand prize.