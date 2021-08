The British team’s new Ford Puma is the first we’ve seen of the Rally1 regulations that rallying’s top tier will adopt next year. Malcolm Wilson has been there, seen it and done it all in a rally career spanning more than 40 years. This is a man who rallied through the fabled Group B era, has represented Ford in the World Rally Championship in one shape or form through three decades and experienced the buzz (and stress) of running both Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz in the same team.