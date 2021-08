McLaren driver Lando Norris did something no other Formula 1 driver managed to do this season – he scored points in each of the first 10 races. “I’m doing 100 percent better this year than I did last year,” he said. “I had moments last year where I was doing as well as I have this year. But more inconsistently. I would have a good one, but then followed that up with a not so strong one or some silly mistakes.